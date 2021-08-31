MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Banks recorded 6% credit growth in June 2021: RBI data

The credit growth across sectors slumped due to falling demand after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Indian economy. However, the government’s initiatives to push credit to the productive sectors through government-guaranteed schemes have helped to create demand.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India | Representative image

Reserve Bank of India | Representative image

Indian banks recorded a six percent growth on a year- on- year basis in June 2021 as against 6.4 percent growth a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks on August 31.

Bank branches in urban, semi-urban and rural centres recorded double-digit credit growth but it moderated for metropolitan branches to 2.7 percent (5.1 percent a year ago), the central bank said. Growth on a year-on-year basis in credit by private sector banks (10.1 percent) was much higher than that for public sector banks (3.1 percent), the data showed.

Aggregate deposits growth, on a year-on-year basis stood at 10 percent in June 2021 compared with 11.5 percent a year ago while deposit accretion in private sector banks grew at a faster pace vis-a-vis public sector banks, the data showed.

Also, the share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits increased further to 43.8 percent in June 2021 compared with 42 percent a year ago, the RBI data showed. As deposit growth outpaced credit growth, the all-India credit-deposit ratio moderated to 70.5 per cent in June 2021 compared with 73.1 per cent a year ago, the RBI said.

The credit growth across sectors slumped due to falling demand after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Indian economy. However, the government’s initiatives to push credit to the productive sectors through government-guaranteed schemes have helped create demand.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #credit growth
first published: Aug 31, 2021 07:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.