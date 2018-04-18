Banks' NPA woes to continue in Q4; retail loan growth to support financials

Banking sector is likely to continue with unpleasant financial results even in the fourth quarter. This will come at a time when the sector is already under the lens for frauds and corporate governance issues.

The banking index may not see any relief and the stocks may continue to see its share of pain, especially among the public sector banks.

Results announcement will start from Thursday with IndusInd Bank as the first among BSE 100 to report Q4 results.

High level of NPAs or non-performing assets will continue to dent banks' profits because of the new RBI rules on bad loan recognition. This, even as they get marginal relief from staggering of treasury losses of Q3 and Q4 over next four quarters as now allowed by RBI and the NCLT provision requirement towards secured loans which is reduced from 50 percent to 40 percent, this will inch up some non-interest income.

"The fourth quarter slippages will be fairly high because of the RBI circular released on February 12. There is some relief on provisions towards the NCLT cases and on the treasury investments. Overall numbers would be subdued,, especially PSBs," said Hatim Broachwala, banking analyst with IDBI Capital.

The February 12 circular mandates that if the principal or interest on a loan is overdue for one day to 30 days, the loan account is identified as Special Mention Account - 0 (SMA-0) category. If it is overdue for 30 to 60 days, it comes under the SMA-1 category and if it is overdue for more than 60 days, till 90 days, it falls under SMA-2 category. If a loan is not repaid for more than 90 days, it is classified as non-performing asset (NPA).

Most PSBs are expected to report losses at a profit before tax level, driven by increased provisioning triggered by the end of restructuring dispensations, says a report by HDFC Securities.

State Bank of India is expected to make a loss for the consecutive quarter, while Punjab National Bank may see a minor impact due to the contingent liabilities on account of the Rs 13,000-crore fraud.

For private banks, Q4 should be a brighter quarter, owing to robust retail loan growth (up 20 per cent as of February), stable asset quality and improved margin.

A Motilal Oswal report has pegged growth for private banks, with NII expected to grow 11 per cent YoY (and 4 per cent QoQ); mid-sized private banks are expected to report around 23 per cent YoY growth.

“Mid-size private banks would continue to outshine peers, due to continued market share gains, stable asset quality and stable-to-improving margins,” says a report by Motilal Oswal Securities.

HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank are expected to report over 20 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit.

Most watched out for will be the commentary around accusations of misconduct by CEOs of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

On advances, banks are likely to report moderate credit growth during the quarters.

As per RBI’s latest data, the credit growth has been at 8.8 per cent for the industry, this is largely supported by retail growth of about 20.4 per cent

Corporate credit towards large industries continued to remain almost flat, growing by a merger 0.4 per cent YoY, while that of Medium Enterprises grew by 2.3 per cent and micro segment slightly higher at four percent.

We expect improvement in banks’ core operating performance in 2HFY19 due to peaking of NPA recognition cycle and improvement in non corporate credit demand, said a report by Reliance Securities.

NBFCs performance

In a seasonally strong quarter and weak credit growth for banks, NBFCs continue to gain market share and vehicle finance, especially, could surprise positively on growth and asset quality.

"Vehicle financiers are expected to report healthy asset quality and growth. We expect a gradual improvement for microfinance institutions (the most impacted segment post demonetisation) in terms of both growth and asset quality.

"Our interactions with gold financiers suggest that growth is slowly coming back," said a Motilal Oswal report.

Over the past three years, most NBFCs have focused on diversifying their liability profile by reducing the dependence on bank borrowings. On asset side, they have expanded to other segments like Loan Against Property, MSME finance and builder finance. Even in retail home loans, NBFCs have gained share and now account for 38 percent of total system credit to the sector.

HDFC, Shriram Transport Finance, Cholamandalam Investments and Finance and Bajaj Finance remain the favourites.