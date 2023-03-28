 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks need to strike balance for economic progress: President Droupadi Murmu

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Speaking at an event of UCO Bank here, the President said if this balance is disturbed, there will be a problem, which could upset the development process.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that banks need to strike the right balance between creation of assets and protecting people's money to ensure economic progress.

Speaking at an event of UCO Bank here, the President said if this balance is disturbed, there will be a problem, which could upset the development process.

"The first responsibility of banks is to protect people's money. The other important aspect of banks is creation of assets. This balance has to be maintained, and if disturbed, there will be an economic problem," Murmu said.

Stating that she belongs to a family of bankers, the President said fintech has done an enormous job during the COVID-19 pandemic for settling transactions.