Banks need to fully automate processes to prevent misuse of network, says senior SWIFT official

Banks that use SWIFT need to fully automate their processes in order to prevent misuse of the network, a senior official from the international messaging service said on March 7.

"It has nothing to do with the level of compliance, it's really about full automation," Alain Raes, Chief Executive EMEA and Asia Pacific, SWIFT said in an interaction with media in Mumbai on March 7. He said banks should apply the straight-through processing (STP) method to eliminate human intervention.

STP is a method that helps financial companies speed up transaction processing. "This has to be done by the banks. We are not part of that. It is basically interconnecting software to software so that when there is payment is being sent, it is sent through SWIFT without human intervention," Raes said.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is a Belgium-based secure financial messaging service which is used by over 11,000 banking and securities organisations in more than 200 countries across the world.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently penalised at least 19 lenders including top players like State Bank of India and ICICI Bank for not complying with directions on use of the financial messaging service provided by SWIFT. It had earlier come into the limelight in the Nirav Modi scam when officials from Punjab National Bank used the network to carry out fraudulent transactions.

Raes said that SWIFT cannot take responsibility for the frauds conducted on its system. "We are working under 200 jurisdictions. There is no way SWIFT can police all of them. We're not an investigation or enforcement agency. There is no way we can take ownership or responsibility," he said.

The messaging service provider, however, is open to collaboration with authorities to prevent such misuse. Last year, it had mandated compliance of 16 security principles by participating institutions to qualify for using the network. "The ones that are not compliant with these rules will be communicated with the regulator. It is up to the regulator to decide what they want to do," Raes said.

In February 2018, RBI had pointed out that the risks arising from the potential malicious use of the SWIFT infrastructure, created by banks for their genuine business needs, is a component of their operational risk profile. The regulator also said it has, on various occasions, alerted banks to implement measures for prevention of such misuse.