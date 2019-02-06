App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks need Rs 20 lakh crore deposits for credit growth, may up rates

The healthier private sector lenders will account for up to 60 percent of the incremental deposit mobilisation, domestic ratings agency Crisil said in a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The jump in credit growth will require banks to raise over Rs 20 lakh crore in deposits by March 2020 and may also push up interest rates, a report said on February 6.

The healthier private sector lenders will account for up to 60 percent of the incremental deposit mobilisation, domestic ratings agency Crisil said in a report.

In the last few years, deposit growth has dropped due to lower interest rates on fixed deposits as compared to other financial avenues, it said, adding banks have been collecting an average of Rs 7 lakh crore per annum in the last few years.

The additional deposit requirements will also "put upward pressure on the interest rates bank offer on deposits", the agency said.

related news

Volatility in the equity markets, moderating flows into other investment avenues, and a hike in bank deposit rates in recent months can bring household financial savings back into bank deposits, it said.

In the last few months, deposits rates have gone up by an average of 0.40-0.60 percent, which will increase the cost of funds for the lenders, its director Rama Patel said.

As seen in earlier cycles, banks will continue to rely on excess investments in government securities beyond the mandatory statutory liquidity ratio to fuel the credit demand, but will also have to increase the deposits, it said, adding the excess SLR books of banks will halve to 4 percent.

The agency pegged the credit growth in the system to rise 13-14 percent for fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20, as against the 8 percent observed in FY18.

Consequently, the deposit growth will also have to rise to 10 percent levels from the 6 percent observed in FY18, the agency said, adding that even at the elevated level it will be a lot lower than the historic high of 25 percent in FY07.

The agency's senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said the credit to deposit ratio will jump to 78 percent by the end of FY19 from the 73 percent levels in March 2017, and hike it up further to a decade high of 80 percent by March 2020.

Private banks with strong balance sheets and robust credit growth are expected to lead the race for deposits and will account for 55-60 percent of the incremental deposit mobilisation, the agency said, adding state-run banks outside Prompt Corrective Action framework will garner 30-35 percent.

The share of private banks in the overall deposits has gone up to 30 percent, an increase of 7 percentage points in the last five years, it said.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.