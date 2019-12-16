Banks, NBFCs repossess around 50,000 commercial vehicles due to default: Report

The report compares the current slowdown to the ones in 2008-09 and 2012-13, and highlights a worrying trend that shows 40 percent vehicles being less than one year old.
Close to 50,000 commercial vehicles have been seized by financiers across India, reported the Business Standard, quoting data from Delhi-based Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT). “There are about 150 repossession yards across the country and most of them are overflowing with commercial vehicles. These vehicles are lying with financers,” the article quoted SP Singh, senior fellow at IFTRT, as saying.
The report compares the current slowdown to the ones in 2008-09 and 2012-13, and highlights a worrying trend that shows 40 percent vehicles being less than one year old.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The ongoing slowdown and the tepid economic growth have dampened freight demand. For transporters, idling fleet and high operating costs (fuel, tyre and toll charges) have made the business unviable, which, in turn, is affecting loan payments, the report stated, adding that some had voluntarily surrendered their vehicles fearing default.
But, for those looking to surrender, the task has not been easy, with banks demanding clearance of pending dues first, the report said, adding that even those looking to sell their vehicles were being offered half the rate for what they had paid just a year back.
TT Srinivasaraghavan, Managing Director at Sundaram Finance, told the paper that the company had seen a rise in the number of repossessions off late but was quick to add that it was “in the 100s and not in 1,000s”.
Even at Shriram Transport Finance, the largest financier of user commercial vehicles, things are stable. MD and CEO Umesh Rvankar told the daily that he was seeing no ‘increased activity’ on repossessions.
Top officials at various non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) told the paper that a lender might opt for repossession if the default was for 70 days and it sensed no intent to pay, but there are cases of a delay of 120 days without the vehicle being seized. Banks and NBFCs are resorting to repossession only as a last resort, they added, as this does not benefit them, especially in a dull market.
As per Srinivasaraghavan, the problem will continue until September 2020.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:45 am