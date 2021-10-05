Banks, NBFCs pose much lesser risk to sovereign than anticipated earlier: Moody's

Representative image

Global rating agency Moody's on October 5 said risks to the economy from the banking sector is "much lesser" now compared with its earlier anticipation because of better capital situation.

"With higher capital cushions and greater liquidity, banks and non-bank financial institutions pose much lesser risk to the sovereign than Moody's previously anticipated," Moody's said while changing India's rating outlook to stable from negative.

Also, while risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain, Moody's expects that the economic environment will allow for a gradual reduction of the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, preventing further deterioration of the sovereign credit profile, the agency said.

Moody’s comments on banking sector are significant given the concerns of the Indian policymakers on banking sector health. Covid had resulted in increased stress among different sectors causing a spike in overall bad loan levels.

Yet, the impact has been lesser than what was anticipated earlier. To help the banking sector hit by Covid impact, the Government and the RBI announced a slew of measures over the last year and half including moratorium to stressed borrowers.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ratio of banks may rise to 9.8 per cent by March 2022, under a baseline scenario, from 7.48 per cent in March 2021, according to the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Under a severe stress scenario, GNPA of banks may increase to 11.22 per cent, the report released on Thursday showed.

It, however, added that banks have sufficient capital, both at the aggregate and individual level, even under stress.

Moody's said it could upgrade the ratings if India's economic growth potential increased materially beyond its expectations, supported by effective implementation of government economic and financial sector reforms that resulted in a significant and sustained pickup in private sector investment.

"Effective implementation of fiscal policy measures that resulted in a sustained decline in the government's debt burden and improvements in debt affordability would also provide support to the credit profile," said the agency.

Weaker economic conditions than currently expected that pointed to lower growth over the medium term and/or a resurgence of financial sector risks would put downward pressure on the rating, Moody's said.

"Weaker growth than projected would in turn contribute to an ongoing rise in the debt burden, which could weaken the sovereign's fiscal strength further and lead to a negative rating action," Moody's said.