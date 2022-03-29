Banks must ensure adequate investments in tech, says RBI deputy governor MK Jain

Banks should ensure adequate investments in technology to address risks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor M K Jain said on March 29 delivering a speech at CAFRAL.

The boards of banks must start looking at cyber security as an enterprise-wide risk management issue rather than a pure IT security issue due to its firm-wide implications, Jain said.

The deputy governor's comments assume significance in the backdrop of rising instances of cyber frauds in banks and also frequent tech glitches faced by banks.

In the context of rising cyber risks in banking transactions, the RBI has mandated banks to have awareness training programmes for their board of directors and senior leadership team to familiarise them with IT and relevant cybersecurity concepts, Jain said.

Jain said in its role of oversight, the board needs to oversee the overall cybersecurity management, including appropriate risk mitigation strategies, systems, processes, and controls, Jain said.

Board must examine whether the institution has the appropriate skills, resources, and approaches in place to minimise the cyber risk and mitigate any damages, Jain said.

In recent years, the RBI has acted strictly on banking system lapses on IT systems. In December 2020, the RBI banned country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank from onboarding new customers and announcing new digital launches following repeated digital outages. Early this month, the regulator fully removed the ban.

In another instance, the RBI barred Paytm payments bank too in a similar manner and ordered an IT audit.