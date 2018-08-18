Banks must be realistic in valuations during resolutions: Government

Banks should take a realistic view for the valuation of their assets and loan losses appearing out of insolvency proceedings for time-bound resolutions, said senior government officials.

"The haircut has to be seen from the enterprise value angle and not from the claims angle," said Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs at a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

He also touched upon the importance of valuation. "Valuation is lying at the heart of the entire process. If valuations are faulty, outcome will be undesirable..," he said.

For instance, Synergies Dooray, the first case to be resolved under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), could only yield Rs 54 crore out of total claims of over Rs 900 crore, extending the haircut to 94 percent. But its liquidation value was pegged at just Rs 8 crore. This means, banks would have lost Rs 46 crore had it gone into liquidation.

Indian banks are struggling to resolve huge pile of bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) at over Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 11.6 percent of total loans.

According to Srinivas, IBC has caused a change in approach to resolve bad loans when earlier regulatory mechanisms failed. Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scrapped all such mechanisms adding prominence to IBC.

"Even the SARFAESI Act did not deliver," the ministry official said.

The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, or SARFAESI is a legal loan recovery tool for banks, which lost steam after IBC.

Since its incorporation in December 2013, lenders have been repaid about Rs 83,000 crore in settlement under IBC, according to Srinivas. As many as 1,000 cases have been admitted in different national company law tribunals (NCLTs) of which 40 have been resolved. "So recovery has been there," he said.

He pointed out that the weak points are IU (information utility), it is still to take off. "The IP has lot more to strengthen and the concept of a insolvency professional entity, we will have to look their business."

The average resolution time is said to be 236 days per case vs 270 days, the maximum stipulated time within which an insolvency case has to be settled subject other litigations.

The authorities are now working to expand the reach of IBC. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the regulator to oversee insolvency proceedings in the country is working to frame norms for cross-border insolvency.

The framework will facilitate foreign investment in domestic distressed assets. It will also give access to foreign assets owned by defaulting companies or their promoters.

A committee has been set up to look after this matter. It will soon come out with its suggestions, said MS Sahoo, Chairman of IBBI.

Sahoo also insisted banks to compare liquidation value with the proceeds they receive from a successful resolution of a company.

"IBC is not a mechanism for recovery. A resolution plan has to be sustainable and viable," he said. Lenders have to accept the truth without staying away from the reality, the chairman said.

The ministry of corporate affairs is also working to frame a separate law for asset valuation under the IBC, which will be similar to chartered accountants or company secretary laws.

The authorities underscored the role of operational creditors, who had provided goods or services to defaulted companies. Normally, operational creditors get their share of repayments only after the financial creditors when company is liquidated or revived under insolvency proceedings.

You can have sustainable success (Under IBC) only if you keep direct interest of all the stakeholders in mind, Srinivas added.