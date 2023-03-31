 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Banks may race past HFCs in home loan market aided by lower cost of funds, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

As per Emkay Global Research, banks’ share of the individual home loan market has been around 64-68 percent, and that of HFCs has been 32-35 percent between 2010 and 2022.

According to experts, the cost of funds for housing finance companies has increased by 80-100 basis points (bps) since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking the repo rate

Commercial banks are likely to increase their market share in the highly competitive housing loans business due to their lower cost of funds compared with housing finance companies (HFCs), experts said.

According to experts, the cost of funds for HFCs has increased by 80-100 basis points (bps) since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking the repo rate. On the other hand, banks continue to enjoy a relatively lower cost of borrowing due to access to cheaper public deposits, they said. The RBI has increased the repo rate by 250 bps to fight high inflation. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“Banks will continue to dominate the home loan market as most NBFCs are facing the heat of rising interest rates, while banks have a lot of sources through which they get low-cost funds. Hence, the share of banks in home loans will increase in a rising interest-rate scenario,” said Raoul Kapoor, Co-CEO of Andromeda Sales and Distribution.

“Banks have a strong liability profile because they raise funds directly from depositors. For them, housing loans are a very good asset class because it’s long term and the credit losses are very low,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, CareEdge Ratings.