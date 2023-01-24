Banks may need to raise capital to absorb expected credit loss impact, says ICRA

Rating agency ICRA on January 24 said banks with lower capital cushion may need to raise capital to manage the impact of transition to expected credit loss (ECL)-based loss provisioning in a better manner.

However, banks with a higher share of restructured loans, 60 plus days past due (dpd) loans and off-balance sheet exposures will see a higher impact, it added.

“ICRA expects some banks to raise external capital sooner to manage the impact of the transition in a better manner,” the rating agency said in a release.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on January 16, proposed a framework for the adoption of an ‘expected loss-based' approach for provisioning by banks.

Moneycontrol News