Banks may need to raise capital to absorb expected credit loss impact, says ICRA

The RBI has proposed a framework for the adoption of an ‘expected loss-based' approach for provisioning by banks.

Rating agency ICRA on January 24 said banks with lower capital cushion may need to raise capital to manage the impact of transition to expected credit loss (ECL)-based loss provisioning in a better manner.

However, banks with a higher share of restructured loans, 60 plus days past due (dpd) loans and off-balance sheet exposures will see a higher impact, it added.

“ICRA expects some banks to raise external capital sooner to manage the impact of the transition in a better manner,” the rating agency said in a release.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on January 16, proposed a framework for the adoption of an ‘expected loss-based' approach for provisioning by banks.

This means, banks now have to assess expected loss on their overall financial assets and make provisions after assessment, rather than making it after the loan turns into a non-performing asset (NPA).

Under ECL, ‘financial assets’ are to be classified as Stage 1, 2 or 3, depending on their credit risk profile with Stage 2 and 3 loans having higher provisions based on the historical credit loss patterns observed by banks.

The RBI has sought feedback on the discussion paper from various stakeholders, prior to the issuance of the guidelines.

“Going by precedent, ICRA expects the final guidelines to be notified by FY2024 for implementation from April 1, 2025,” the agency said.

The release also said that the implementation of the ECL-based loss provisioning by banks is an important step towards their eventual shift to the Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) regime.

In February 2016, the RBI had initially notified the implementation of IND-AS from April 1, 2018, and it had also sought proforma IND-AS from banks starting September 30, 2016. However, the implementation of IND-AS was subsequently deferred.

Further, ICRA expects that decadal-low NPA levels, coupled with improved profitability and capital position, could help most banks absorb the impact.