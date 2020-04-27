App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks have done nothing to help retailers, says Retailers Association of India

Banks have done "sweet nothing" to provide financing to retailers to tide over the lockdown crisis, and the government intervention is needed to avoid mass unemployment in the sector, according to RAI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Banks have done "sweet nothing" to provide financing to retailers to tide over the lockdown crisis, and the government intervention is needed to avoid mass unemployment in the sector, according to RAI.

The retail industry body claimed that despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circulars to banks to lend support to businesses, on the ground retailers are finding it difficult to access funds from banks for various reasons.

"The banks are not giving any kind of finance to retailers although RBI has stepped in. It is not happening on the ground. Banks have done sweet nothing in this whole situation to help retailers in this country," Retailers Association of India (RAI) CEO Kumar Rajagopalan told PTI.

Close

He claimed that the RBI circulars have been "set aside for want of various things, including new business plans" as a result of that retailers are unable to get financing from banks which would have been otherwise used for "paying salaries" and other fixed costs as they have zero income at present.

related news

Seeking the Centre's intervention, Rajagopalan said, "We want clarifications from the government on this because there is serious issue of shops shutting down and a big amount of unemployment happening. There is zero income for retailers".

Stressing that all industries are dependent on retail for sales, he said, "If retail does not work, production is of no use. We want that clarification to come. We want the Centre to support us on that part".

When asked about job losses in the retail sector, Rajagolapan said, "Retailers themselves have become unemployed, and now they cannot be paying any salaries. They don't have any money".

As part of measures to support the economy hit hard by a coronavirus-led slowdown, earlier this month the RBI had announced slew of measures including asking banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, easing of bad-loan rules and a three-month moratorium for payment of all instalments falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 although interest would continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #bank #Business #coronavirus #India #Retailers Association of India

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.