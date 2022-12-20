 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks go big on offers to attract customers as competition intensifies

Jinit Parmar
Dec 20, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Several banks are waiving service fees and providing exclusive offers that experts say will stay in place for some time

Banks are dangling fee waivers and other offers to attract customers amid intense competition from rivals.

IDFC First Bank recently announced zero fees on savings accounts and waived fees on multiple banking services.

IDBI First said it would not charge fees for passbooks and checkbooks. It waived charges for the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) facility and 22 other banking services. In a statement, the bank said customers with an Average Monthly Balance (AMB) of Rs 10,000 and savings account holders with an AMB of Rs 25,000 will get these benefits.

Other banks like Federal Bank, HSBC and City Union Bank too announced discounts and offers. Federal Bank announced a minimum discount of 10 percent on purchases using its credit and debit card on select platforms. HSBC announced a 5 percent discount on credit card transactions. City Union Bank announced a 10 percent discount on its Mastercard debit card transactions.

Experts attribute the trend to intense competition in the market to get fresh deposits and boost credit growth. Mihir Gandhi, partner who oversees the payments and fintech practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said customers are constantly looking for the best rates for their deposits.

Growth in aggregate deposits, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, was 9.8 percent in September 2022. The growth rate had stayed in the range of 9.5-10.2 percent since June 2021.