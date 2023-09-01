Banks go aggressive on lending against gold; register 23 percent YoY growth

According to the figures, banks’ loans against gold jumped to Rs 95,746 crore in July 2023 from Rs 77,785 crore in July 2022

India’s commercial banks were aggressive on loans against gold in the last year, the latest sectoral credit data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. According to the figures, banks’ loans against gold jumped to Rs 95,746 crore in July 2023 from Rs 77,785 crore in July 2022. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, credit to the sector recorded a growth of 23.1 percent compared to 6 percent last year.

In the April-June 2023 quarter, some banks recorded double-digit growth in their gold loan portfolio.

These banks include the Union Bank of India (UBI), Bandhan Bank, CSB, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank, among others.

According to their investor presentations, UBI and CSB Bank reported a 52.93 percent and 42 percent on-year rise, respectively, in their gold loan portfolios.

Similarly, Canara Bank registered 29.37 percent growth; Bandhan Bank reported 32.08 percent growth, South Indian Bank 21 percent, and Federal Bank 13.3 percent, in their respective gold loan portfolios.

Karur Vysya Bank reported a 17.53 percent growth in gold loans during the April-June quarter.

According to experts, the growth was driven by the rise in gold prices in the April-June 2023 quarter, which increased the loan-to-value of gold loan products resulting in higher lending in this segment.

During a post-results analyst call, B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karur Vysya Bank, said the bank registered a Rs 2,500-crore YoY growth in Q1FY24.

“Maybe something (growth) to be aided by the pricing — gold prices have gone up.”

During the April-June quarter, MCX gold prices increased from around Rs 55,500 per 10 grams in March, to over Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in June, as per Bloomberg data.

According to Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, CARE Ratings, gold prices per 10 grams broadly rose from Rs 50,000-52,000 in Q1FY23 to Rs 58,000-60,000 in Q1FY24.

“The rise in gold prices helps borrowers get more credit for the same quantity,” Agarwal added.

Partnerships

Additionally, banks have also ramped up partnerships and co-lending deals with NBFCs to lend against gold.

In February 2023, the Central Bank of India partnered with MAG Finserv, a fintech company, to provide gold loans. Other than public sector lenders, private sector lender IndusInd Bank partnered with Indel Money to lend against gold.

Noida-based private sector lender Shivalik Small Finance Bank has signed a partnership with Trucap Finance for retail gold loans. Muthoot Finance also partnered with Airtel Small Finance Bank to offer gold loans through the Airtel Thanks mobile application.

Further, industry experts highlighted that the sector will see strong growth, going forward, due to the festival season as banks begin offering special schemes and offers.

“During festivals, people buy more gold. This has traditionally created a market opportunity for banks to offer loans with special discounts, festival offers, etc.,” an analyst with a bank said on condition of anonymity.