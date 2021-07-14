MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Banks get time till March 2022 to implement lockable cassettes swap system for ATMs

In April 2018, the apex bank had asked banks to consider using lockable cassettes in their ATMs which shall be swapped at the time of cash replenishment.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST

The Reserve Bank has extended the deadline till March 2022 for banks to use only lockable cassettes for replenishing cash in ATMs.

Currently, most of the ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) are replenished by way of open cash top-up or by loading cash in the machines on the spot.

To do away with the current system, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to ensure that lockable cassettes are swapped at the time of cash replenishment in the ATMs.

Following representations received from banks citing difficulties in moving towards the lockable cassettes system, RBI has decided to extend the deadline for its implementation till March next year, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

In April 2018, the apex bank had asked banks to consider using lockable cassettes in their ATMs which shall be swapped at the time of cash replenishment. It was to be implemented in a phased manner covering at least one-third ATMs operated by the banks every year, such that all ATMs achieve cassette swap by March 31, 2021.

Close

Related stories

"In this regard, representations have been received from Indian Banks' Association on behalf of various banks expressing difficulties in meeting this timeline. Accordingly, it has been decided to extend the timeline for implementation of cassette swap in all ATMs till March 31, 2022," RBI said.

Banks have also been asked to monitor progress and make the required course correction at the end of every quarter and report status to the RBI.

The recommendation to switch to lockable cassettes in ATMs was based on report of Committee on Currency Movement that was set up by the central bank.

At the end of May, there were 1,10,623 ATMs on site of banks and 1,04,031 of site-ATMs in the country.
PTI
Tags: #ATM #Business #India #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Jul 14, 2021 09:29 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.