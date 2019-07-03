App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks’ exposure to NBFCs widen after IL&FS crisis, raises concern

Bank borrowings, as a source of funding for NBFCs, has increased post the IL&FS crisis, raising concerns on the interconnectedness of the sectors

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi

Defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), which shook India’s shadow banking sector, also triggered a gap in funding to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which the country’s lenders are now shoring up.


While bank borrowings, as a source of funding for NBFCs, has increased after the crisis, it has raised concerns on the inter-connectedness of the sectors and thus risk for banks.


As of March 2019, the share of bank loans to total borrowings rose to 29.2 percent from 23.6 percent in March 2018 and 21.2 percent in March 2017, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Meanwhile, NBFCs’ dependence on debentures, which is their primary source of funding, fell to 41.5 percent in March from 50.2 percent in March 2017. Also, issuance of commercial papers (CPs) fell sharply during the period.


“This indicates that banks are compensating for the reduced market access for NBFCs in the wake of stress in the sector,” RBI said in its Financial Stability Report released last month. The top 10 and top 30 NBFCs account for more than 50 percent and 80 percent of total bank exposure to the sector, respectively. This includes loans given to government-owned NBFCs.


Going forward, in case of further stress, RBI said around eight percent of NBFCs will fail to maintain the minimum regulatory capital requirements of 15 percent. In case of severe stress, the number of NBFCs failing to comply with capital norms will rise to 13 percent.


“Measures in respect of some lapses in the NBFC sector is required to send a strong message. This is all the more urgent since if health of the NBFC sector does not improve, banks will have to face a fresh round of NPA provisions going forward,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.


“NBFCs have been leading at delinquency levels of almost all consumer credit sub-segments,” said Kunal Shah, Analyst, Edelweiss Securities. “A red flag is pledged shares by promoters (Rs 2.25 lakh crore), wherein exposure to non-banks has risen from sub-10 percent levels in FY14 to over 40 percent in FY19,” Shah said.

RBI, in its report, has called for greater surveillance of NBFCs as the risk of losses to the banking sector arising out of large entities in the sector are similar to those posed by large banks.




First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Business #FSR #ILFS #NBFC #RBI

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.