Banks can sanction personal loans up to Rs 5 crore to directors, relatives of other banks without Board approval, says RBI

Earlier, the RBI rules stated that loans aggregating Rs 25 lakh or above could be sanctioned only with the approval of the board of directors or management committee.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 23 said banks can sanction 'personal loans' to directors and relatives of directors of other banks for an amount up to Rs 5 crore without the prior approval of the Board and management committee.

This limit has been revised upwards from Rs 25 lakh earlier, the RBI said.

Earlier, the RBI rules stated that loans aggregating Rs25 lakh or above can be sanctioned only with the approval of the board of directors or management committee.

On an examination of the issues, it was felt that the threshold of Rs25 lakh which was fixed way back in 1996, needed an upward revision to reflect the increase in general prices since that time, encourage professionals with expertise to join the Boards and reduce the cases requiring approval at the board/ management committee level without diluting the regulatory intent, the RBI said.

Accordingly, it has been decided to raise the threshold to Rs Five crore, the RBI said.

This rule was applicable to loans to directors of other banks including associated companies and firms, loans to relatives of a bank’s own directors, including associated companies and firms and loans to relatives of directors of other banks, including associated companies/firms.

However,  the increased threshold will be applicable for grant of only ‘personal loans’ to any director of other banks. The existing threshold of Rs 25 lakh will continue to apply for business loans to directors of other banks, the RBI said.

Currently, sanction by the board/ management committee for grant of loans to a company is required, where the relative of a director holds substantial interest which is defined as 10% of paid-up capital or Rs5 lakh, whichever is less.

"This places a disproportionate burden on the board/ management committee. This stipulation has been relaxed by mandating that sanction of board/ management committee would be required only when the relative is a major shareholder in a company (which is defined as holding of 10 per cent or more of paid-up share capital or five crore rupees in paid up shares, whichever is less)," the RBI said.
first published: Jul 23, 2021 05:44 pm

