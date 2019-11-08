Banks, BSNL-MTNL merger need more deliberation: BMS

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Friday said merger of banks, firms like BSNL and MTNL and other issues connected to the country's public sector did not show a "thoughtful approach" and these required more deliberations.

BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhya was addressing a press conference to announce celebrations beginning November 10 for the birth centenary of Dattopant Thengdi, an economic thinker and founder of the BMS, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Kisan Sangh. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest on the occasion, he said.

"The structure of the economic system in the country which came into existence after Independence is not suitable for the country. Hence, there is a need for paradigm shift in it," he said.