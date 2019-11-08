App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks, BSNL-MTNL merger need more deliberation: BMS

BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhya was addressing a press conference to announce celebrations beginning November 10 for the birth centenary of Dattopant Thengdi, an economic thinker and founder of the BMS, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Kisan Sangh. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest on the occasion, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Friday said merger of banks, firms like BSNL and MTNL and other issues connected to the country's public sector did not show a "thoughtful approach" and these required more deliberations.

"The structure of the economic system in the country which came into existence after Independence is not suitable for the country. Hence, there is a need for paradigm shift in it," he said.

"The merging of banks, BSNL and MTNL, all these issues do not show thoughtful approach. If we go back and see the nationalisation of banks by Indira Gandhi, actually it was not nationalisation but governmentalisation. Hence, more deliberation is needed," he said.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:37 pm

