Banks Board Bureau extends deadline to submit applications for NaBFID deputy MD post

The Banks Board Bureau on March 17 extended the deadline to submit applications for three Deputy MD positions of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) till April 8.

The newly set-up Rs 20,000-crore NaBFID has vacancies for one MD and three DMDs, who will not hold office after attaining the age of 65 years and 62 years, respectively.

Earlier this month, the Banks Board Bureau had relaxed the eligibility criteria and the deadline for sending in applications for the post of managing director of NaBFID; the final date for sending in applications was extended from March 7 to March 25. The applicant needs to be a graduate or equivalent or have a professional qualification of CA/MBA or its equivalent. The appointment agency had also said in a notice that the role will have a compensation package of Rs 3.36 crore per annum, including total fixed pay and performance bonus.

The Government had in October 2021 appointed veteran banker KV Kamath as the chairperson of the NaBFID for three years alongside two government nominee directors on the board.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will regulate and supervise NaBFID as an all-India financial institution (AIFI) under Sections 45L and 45N of the RBI Act, 1934. NaBFID will be the fifth AIFI after EXIM Bank, Nabard, NHB, and SIDBI.