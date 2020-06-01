Banks and NBFCs begin tug of war on extension of loan moratorium scheme

Most banks aren’t very forthcoming in extending the loan moratorium to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the facility by another three months till August 31.

Through informal communications, many banks have conveyed to NBFCs and micro lenders that they aren’t in favour of extending the moratorium, at least three NBFC industry officials told Moneycontrol.

“They tell us that NBFCs have already received liquidity assistance from the government and RBI, hence moratorium is not required. They are unwilling to give us the reason in writing because we can challenge their decision in courts or take it up with the RBI,” said an industry official who did not want to be named.

Immediately after the RBI had announced the extension of loan moratorium facility for another three months till August 31, NBFCs had approached banks for moratorium availability.

Under the economic package, the government had announced liquidity schemes worth Rs 75,000 crore for NBFCs. Of this, Rs 30,000 crore is backed by full government guarantee and Rs 45,000 crore is covered by partial credit guarantee.

On March 27 , the RBI first announced a moratorium facility for all term loans falling due between March 1 and May 31 as part of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 relief measures. This was further extended till August 31 in view of the prolonged nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19. “We had meetings with them, but most of them are not extending moratorium,” said another official who heads a micro lending business in Hyderabad.

Some NBFC-MFIs, however, aren’t keen to seek moratorium from banks. “MFIs are approaching banks for moratorium to the extent their borrowers are availing moratorium,” P Satish, Executive Director, Sa-Dhan, a lobby of microfinance institutions, stated.

In the first round too, a section of banks were cagey on the moratorium offer to NBFCs, saying that financial intermediaries are not eligible for this facility. This created problems for NBFCs since they had to extend moratorium to their borrowers. Banks finally agreed to look at permitting moratorium to NBFCs after meetings with the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Microlenders had sought a one month moratorium extension from RBI. But the central bank, taking an industry view, extended the facility by another three months till August. A section of MFIs fear whether this will lead to problems in credit culture among low-income groups. With the easing of lockdown relaxation, economic activities are slowly inching back to normalcy. MFIs have seen collections improve in the last two weeks.

While RBI has extended temporary aid to the banking industry till August 31 to avoid defaults, analysts are wary about defaults on such loans after the moratorium period. “The economy has been under lock down for nearly two months. This has impacted the businesses and employment scenario. One needs to see what happens on banks’ asset quality when the moratorium period gets over,” a Mumbai-based banking analyst told Moneycontrol.

Indian banks have seen spike in their stressed asset levels in recent years. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) have now surged to over Rs 9 lakh crore. A significant part of these NPAs are from corporate loans. As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, the government had also announced loan packages targeting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with government guarantee. Companies can avail 20 percent of their outstanding loan amount under this scheme.



