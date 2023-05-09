Banks' agri loan books see jump despite El Nino risks, aided by strong demand

A clutch of banks are witnessing a significant jump in fresh loan disbursals despite the possibility of weather uncertainties and El Nino risks, industry experts said.

These banks include Canara Bank, Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank.

The banks, on average, grew their agri loan portfolio by 17 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Why the jump?

According to experts, good rainfall in the previous years resulted in high demand for agricultural loans in the semi-rural and rural markets.

“There was a good monsoon in the last couple of years. This has resulted in good agri produce and, hence, more credit demand from the agriculture sector,” said Ashvin Parekh, managing director (MD), Ashvin Parekh Advisory Service, a management consulting firm.

Portfolio growth

Canara Bank in its results for the quarter ended March 2023 showed a 21 percent growth in its agriculture portfolio on a year-on-year basis.

The bank, whose agri-loan book stood at Rs 1.75 lakh crore in quarter ended March 2022, took it to Rs 2.13 lakh crore by the end of the March 2023 quarter.

Despite the possibilities of uncertain weather conditions and risks associated with the El Nino effect, banks have grown their agriculture loan book

Another public sector lender, Bank of India’s portfolio grew to Rs 72,391 in the March 2023 quarter crore from Rs 66,418 crore in January-March 2022.

Among private sector banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s customer assets in the agriculture sector grew to Rs 27,547 crore, a growth of 9 percent from Rs 26,128 crore in March 2022.

Federal Bank’s agri-loan portfolio stood at Rs 23,355 crore in March 2023 from Rs 22,050 crore in March 2022.

IDFC First Bank witnessed a massive growth of 48 percent in its agri portfolio. Its agri loan book stood at Rs 19,181 crore, up from Rs 13,000 crore in March 2022.

This growth is in line with the rising credit demand from the agriculture sector.

Experts highlighted that other than growth in the crop and agri sector, there has been growth in non-agri and non-crop segments like logistics, vehicles, etc., which has in turn boosted overall agricultural sector growth.

“There has been growth in the non-crop segment in the past three or four years, whereas, due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, there was a global food supply shortage," said Sakshi Gupta, senior economist, HDFC Bank.

"But in the recent months, recovery is happening due to good rabi output and overall sectoral growth in India which has led to heavy demand and growth in the overall agricultural sector,” Gupta said.

In recent years, several banks have launched new initiatives and worked on partnership models with fintech and other companies to offer greater access to credit for the underserved rural market.

The country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, recently launched its new programme, Bharat, under which it will serve customers in semi-urban and rural areas.

In April, Federal Bank partnered with Chennai-based KiVi, an agri fintech startup, for a banking correspondent agreement to scale and expand its agri lending portfolio in Tamil Nadu.

Axis Bank, in March 2023, partnered with ITC to offer lending products and services to farmers who are a part of ITC's agriculture ecosystem.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data for sectoral credit data for March 2023 showed that credit to agriculture and allied activities rose by 15.4 percent YoY in March 2023 to Rs 16.87 lakh crore from Rs 14.61 lakh crore in March 2022.

Priority sector obligations

Norms laid down by the central bank mandate that 40 percent of banks’ advances go to categories that fall under the priority sector lending (PSL) list. Under PSL, out of the total 40 percent, the agriculture sector’s pie is 18 percent. Due to this, banks in India have big exposure to agriculture through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans.

According to the latest data available from the RBI, total outstanding loans through KCCs grew to Rs 9.37 lakh crore in March 2022 from Rs 7.53 lakh crore in March 2021, or by 20 percent.

Here, the sensitive nature of the agriculture, where any changes in the weather can disrupt the sector, is a recurring concern.

In recent months, the chances have risen of an El Nino and weather uncertainties that can possibly disturb the agriculture sector, which experts highlighted is moving towards stable growth after the issue during the initial months of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

A retired public sector banker, on condition of anonymity, said that banks have traditionally been cautious in lending towards agriculture.

“Agri-lending is a sector where banks keep a watchful approach. It is a sensitive sector where supply disruption due to weather changes can deeply affect the overall growth as mass agri produce is the primary source of revenue,” said the banker.

Other than this, experts also highlighted that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon in 2023 but in some areas of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and northern areas, unseasonal rains increased, which showed that there could be an uncertain monsoon in some areas.

“There are risks associated with how the monsoon may play out for agriculture. IMD has predicted a normal monsoon but a watchful approach is needed,” said Gupta.

Harun Rashid Khan, former deputy governor, RBI and former director, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), said that there has been a longstanding demand for an agricultural risk fund that helps organisations cope with financial losses due to uncertainties brought on by weather conditions.

“There is a need by banks, state and the central government to work on the agri-risk fund. Additionally, farmers can work on having additional crops, other than a single traditional crop as this can balance and mitigate risk of NPAs (non-performing assets) for them and banks,” said Khan.

IDFC First Bank, in its March 2023 quarter results, showed gross NPA (GNPA) in the rural finance sector, which includes agriculture, at 0.90 percent.

Canara Bank’s GNPA to the agriculture and allied sector stood at 3.47 percent in March 2023, dropping from 5.61 percent in March 2022.

The country's largest bank, State Bank of India, recorded a 2 basis-point drop in NPAs. Its agri NPA stood at 12.03 percent in December 2022, reducing from 14.42 percent in December 2021.

Punjab National Bank’s GNPA in the agriculture sector increased by 2 basis points from 17.38 percent in December 2021 to 19.28 percent in December 2022.

Anand Duma, senior banking analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services, highlighted that in the past the uncertainties in weather conditions have affected production, which has directly affected the agri loan portfolio of banks.

“If you see, whenever weather changes or El Nino has affected farm production, there has been a rise in agri-NPA numbers,” Duma said.