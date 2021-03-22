English
Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Bankruptcy twist, insurance rumours, NBFC buzz, new deals and more

Last Updated: March 22, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

CLIENT OR PARTNER?

The latest fad in the domestic IT sector has given an all-new meaning to ‘partnerships’. Puzzled? Let us explain. Take the example of this leading IT services firm which partnered with a European retailer and automotive player. A top executive at the tech company explained that as part of such partnership deals, his firm would help clients achieve certain business goals followed by splitting of revenues with the client from the said project. "So down the lane, maybe a decade or longer, wouldn't IT firms have a significant say in how businesses are run as clients become more of a partner?" the top executive said adding that this practice would become mainstream. An outrageous thought, he admits. IT firms already run critical infrastructure for banks, hospitals and retailers across the world, and post COVID-19, several companies are beginning to have far deeper partnerships with their outsourcing service providers.

GIVE IT BACK!

Can the former owner of a firm, which changed hands under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, buy it back if the new owners run out of money and are unable to run the firm? Interesting scenario, indeed! This crucial question could be tested in the coming months as a manufacturing company finds itself in a financial crunch, leading to questions about the viability of the units it had acquired in the insolvency courts. The former owner is said to have already started making moves to wrest back the company. But will the law allow it? Hmm…

SAYONARA INSURANCE

With the government swiftly passing the insurance FDI hike to 74 percent in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha clearance expected over the next few weeks, we hear early discussions have begun at two smaller life insurers in which the foreign partners are keen to raise their stake. Amid a slump in business due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a few Indian JV partners are eyeing an exit by selling their stake in multiple tranches to the foreign partner coupled with smaller investors.

INTRIGUING SILENCE

The ex-head of this crisis-ridden NBFC has gone surprisingly silent after threatening to move court against lenders for pushing a forced takeover of the company. The industrialist had alleged major flaws in the bidding process by the lenders and had repeatedly sought a fair chance for him to get back control of the company that he floated and repay the pending dues. With no one paying attention to his pleas from the lenders' side, the promoter then threatened to challenge the lenders if they go ahead with the bidding process. The bidding is over and lenders have chosen a winner. But there is no move yet from the former promoter's side. Even his PR machinery, which was quite active during the whole bidding process, has gone silent. We wonder is it an admission of defeat or is it the proverbial lull before the storm?

POWER PLAY

Buzz is that the next round of fundraising at this busy bee of a business group may happen in its power vertical. The group has made it a habit of tapping high-profile partners in its various arms and this time around, we hear that the investor being wooed may be from the Middle East. Watch this space.

DEAL DYNAMICS

In past editions of MC Insider, we have kept you updated about the blitzkrieg of M&A activity in the pharma sector, which has seen several deal launches looking to leverage the gun powder available with the private equity community. We have seen minority stake sales and control deals, both in the listed and private space, but some of these transactions have hit a hurdle due to valuations. Rumour has it that one of these targets, which was previously being eyed by PE funds, is now being eyed by a fast-growing strategic player on the prowl.

ZARA ‘PARAKH’ KAR DEKHO

Last week’s recommendation of 13 candidates by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court led to a serious case of mistaken identity! Why? Well, advocate Sandeep H Parikh was one of the names on the list, but a lot of impulsive folks (400 of them!) ended up congratulating Sandeep Parekh, the former ED of Sebi and founder of Finsec Law Advisors instead. Guess they didn’t notice the all-important distinction in vowels! The amused Parekh took to Twitter and said: “All the 400 people who wished me for becoming a high court judge, it wasn’t me. And I am not returning the gifts and bouquets sent (laugh out loud smiley) Sandeep H Parikh =/= Sandeep P Parekh.” Parekh went on to add, “95% called me after a decade… (laugh out loud smiley). Needless to say, the witty clarification left many chuckling and probably a few red-faced!

THE OFFICE

Big global funds continue to be active when it comes to inbound deals. This one for instance, which has tied up with Indian corporates in the past has trained its sights on a niche office space target down south. The fund, which shares its name with a celebrated knight and also has the logistics segment on its radar, is betting big on the Indian market.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

