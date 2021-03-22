MC Insider: Bankruptcy twist, insurance rumours, NBFC buzz, new deals and more

INTRIGUING SILENCE

The ex-head of this crisis-ridden NBFC has gone surprisingly silent after threatening to move court against lenders for pushing a forced takeover of the company. The industrialist had alleged major flaws in the bidding process by the lenders and had repeatedly sought a fair chance for him to get back control of the company that he floated and repay the pending dues. With no one paying attention to his pleas from the lenders' side, the promoter then threatened to challenge the lenders if they go ahead with the bidding process. The bidding is over and lenders have chosen a winner. But there is no move yet from the former promoter's side. Even his PR machinery, which was quite active during the whole bidding process, has gone silent. We wonder is it an admission of defeat or is it the proverbial lull before the storm?

