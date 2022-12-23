 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking year-ender: What’s in store for Indian banks in 2023?

Jinit Parmar
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

The banking sector benefitted from macro-economic recovery in 2022, but the year ahead poses challenges as well as growth opportunities, say experts

Indian banks, which saw an improvement in asset quality and recovery in credit growth in 2022, could face some headwinds in the new year, largely due to tight liquidity and rising interest rates, say experts. The year 2022 was largely a good one for banks, with steady improvement in asset quality, following a large-scale clean-up of stressed assets by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiated in 2015.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of public and private banks dropped to a six-year low of 5.9 percent in March 2022, while net NPA eased to 1.7 percent. Public sector banks, which accounted for the largest chunk of bad loans, saw their GNPA ratio easing substantially from 14.6 percent to 7.4 percent between March 2018 and March 2022 and net NPA declining to 2 percent from 8 percent during the same period.

Besides, a massive loan write-off helped banks to take the burden off their books. Banks wrote off around Rs 10 lakh crore in the last five fiscal years, which helped to show cleaner balance sheets.

“With the reduction in scheduled commercial bank GNPAs to 5.9 percent as of March 2022 and as per RBI’s baseline projections, GNPA is expected to reduce to 5.3 percent as of March 2023,” Sakshi Gupta, Economist with HDFC Bank, said.

Gupta emphasised on how government schemes like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will continue to aid the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector to protect their asset quality.

What’s in store in 2023?