Banking wrap: SBI reports bad loan divergence for FY19, Yes Bank yet to finalise capital raising

State Bank of India (SBI) has joined the bandwagon in declaring bad loan divergences this week.

The extent of under-reporting has put the country's largest lender under notional loss as against profits that were posted for the March-ended quarter. The residual provisioning will have an impact on the October-December numbers as well.

Of late, a number of state-run and private lenders disclosed bad loan divergences for the last financial year.

SBI reports bad loan divergence of Rs 11,932 crore for FY19

SBI on December 10 reported bad loan divergence of Rs 11,932 crore for FY19, it said in a notification to exchanges. SBI also reported divergence of Rs 12,036 crore in provisioning for the FY ending March 2019.

Yes Bank fundraising: 5 reasons that likely kept marquee investors away

On November 1, Yes Bank's Managing Director Ravneet Gill spoke about there being $3 billion worth of offers from potential investors on the table. Five weeks and two board meetings later, the private lender is yet to take a call on capital raising.

While the market is abuzz on what could be stopping them from closing the deals, let us take a look at five reasons why the country's fourth-largest private lender is not able to attract interest from top-quality investors.

RBI has not put banks on alert: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has not put banks on alert, as reported by a section of media, but asked lenders to remain prepared to face emerging and new challenges. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was in Bhubaneshwar to attend a central board meeting.

Explained | Self Regulatory Body for corporate loans in India

The RBI in its December policy review announced the set-up of a Self Regulatory Body (SRB) for corporate loans in the secondary market. Take a look at its functions and what it means for banks.