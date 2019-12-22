Banking wrap: RBI announces ‘Operation Twist’; ICIC Bank moves DRT to recover dues from Karvy

The bond market has geared up for ‘Operation Twist’ by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scheduled for December 23.

Bond yields softened in response to the central bank’s announcement that it will simultaneously buy and sell bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore this week. The move is likely to bring down long-term bond yields that have remained sticky despite rate cuts.

RBI to carry out US-style 'Operation Twist' to bring down interest rates

In a first, the RBI announced a simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds under the Open Market Operations mechanism, on lines of the “Operation Twist” that was last adopted by the US Federal Reserve in 2013.

Imperative that monetary and fiscal policies work in close coordination: RBI Policy minutes

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das called for close coordination between measures taken by the central bank and the government in order to address the current slowdown in the economy, according to the minutes of the December policy review meeting.

ICICI Bank moves Hyderabad DRT to recover dues from Karvy

ICICI Bank has approached Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Hyderabad to recover dues from Karvy Stock Broking. The broking firm owes Rs 629 crore to the private lender. In an order issued on December 20, the Hyderabad DRT has asked Karvy to repay the dues within 15 days, failing which the firm's properties will be attached. The DRT has also restrained Karvy from any transfer of these assets.

Banking wrap 2019: Top 5 changes for bank customers

With a focus on digitisation, be it transferring money or lodging complaints against a bank, the reserve bank has brought about a number of changes in 2019 that made life easier for customers.

2020 preview: Top 5 things to watch out for in the banking sector

After an eventful 2019, the banking sector is poised for bigger developments in the coming year.

Powered by data, unsecured loans set to soar over next 5 years in India