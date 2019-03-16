App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banking wrap: Lenders optimistic on recoveries from Jet Airways, Essar steel debt; SBI app hopes to replace debit cards

As the financial year-end nears, the country’s top lenders are hopeful to see progress soon from two major worrisome accounts—Jet Airways and Essar Steel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More



As the financial year-end nears, the country’s top lenders are hopeful to see progress made soon on the health of two major worrisome accounts—Jet Airways and Essar Steel.


On March 15, a top State Bank of India official, who declined to be identified, said that a comprehensive plan is being worked out, and is likely to be finalized within a week. The official also said that the lenders wish to keep the airline operational.


"It is by desire that this airline keeps running, that is the fundamental difference between this and other NPA accounts," the official said. "We are hopeful to have a resolution in one week."


Jet Airways has debts adding to over Rs 8,000 crore, of which it needs to repay Rs 1,700 crore by the end of March. It has already defaulted twice on its repayments and almost half of its fleet has been grounded due to the non-payment of its debt to lessors, and a want for spare parts.


On the Essar steel debt resolution case, the final decision and recoveries from the account are likely by the end of the month, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) said.


“Decisions on Essar Steel have been taken decisively. Hope to resolve it by March 31,” said Sunil Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, PNB.


Dinabandhu Mohapatra, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of India (BOI) said the lender is “quite hopeful” of recovery in Essar Steel. He expects a writeback of more than Rs 1,800 crore from the account.


“We are expecting big recoveries. Our provision coverage ratio is among the highest in the industry at 76.7 percent and in some cases we have made 100 percent provisions and we are hopeful to write back directly to our profit,” Mohapatra told reporters today.


SBI plans to replace debit cards with mobile app

 

SBI introduced a new feature on its mobile application "Yono" that enables cash withdrawals from ATMs without the use of cards.


Customers need a self-generated six-digit PIN and a transaction reference PIN received via SMS to withdraw cash using the feature called "Yono Cash" from SBI's mobile application. This two-factor authentication will secure the customer's transaction.


SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that the bank wants to eliminate the use of cards in the long run. This, however, depends on how well Yono Cash performs.

The facility will only be available on SBI ATMs and point of sale (PoS) terminals. However, the lender has the country's largest network with over 58,000 ATMs and close to 6 lakh PoS terminals deployed across the country. As of now, the feature is only available at SBI's 16,500 ATMs, which will be extended to rest of these SBI ATMs in a phased manner.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Essar Steel #Jet Airways #PNB #SBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal to Launch Political Party in Srinagar T ...

Modi Was and Will Continue as PM, Says Rajnath Singh

Suspected White Supremacist Charged with Murder After New Zealand Mosq ...

Two Men from Telangana, One Kerala Woman Among Those Killed in New Zea ...

US Says Door Open for India to Bring Serious Trade Proposal to Table

School Kids Of Pahalgam, Kashmir Are Vulnerable To Attacks By Wild Ani ...

Congress Seals Poll Pact with Apna Dal Faction in UP

Indian Antitrust Watchdog Raids Glencore Business, Others Over Pulse P ...

Uma Bharti Stands Firm on Her Decision not to Contest Lok Sabha Polls, ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

In a Rajasthan village, a half-completed bridge stuck in limbo for 30 ...

Politics on the menu: Karnataka's Mandya sees proliferation of subsidi ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC aiming to channel frustration of last year's ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi are no more a 'couple'?

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.