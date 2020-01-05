Banking wrap: Lenders brace for employee strike, RBI says urban cooperative banks should focus on priority sector lending

SBI notifies clerk recruitment, RBI widens payment options for FASTag
Six unions of bank employees have called for a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's banking reforms among other policy decisions. Their demands include salary hikes and five-day working week for banks.
Lenders like State Bank of India (SBI) and Syndicate Bank said that steps were being taken to ensure that customers do not face inconvenience due to the strike. They said that online banking services will be available throughout the day.
Bharat Bandh: Bank unions set to join all-India general strike on January 8
Banking services across the country could take a hit on January 8 as several bank unions are set to join the all-India general strike called by central trade unions. The bank unions are protesting the recent decisions of the Modi government, its labour policies and banking reforms. They are also demanding a salary hike and other benefits.
SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2020
The SBI on January 2 released the notification for the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The online registration process will start on January 3, 2020. The last date for registration and payment of fees for the same is January 26, 2020, the bank said in a release.
DHFL: Resolution professional discusses plan with lenders
Reserve Bank-appointed administrator on December 30 met the committee of creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and discussed the resolution plan for the crippled lender and the Rs 87,905.6 crore worth of claims received from banks, employees and bond holders, sources said.
FASTags: RBI allows linking of UPI, cards, PPIs for toll payments
In order to make FASTag easier for customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased toll payment options by including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), cards, pre-paid instruments issued by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
RBI releases draft norms on loan exposure limits for urban cooperative banks
The RBI on December 30 released draft circular on lending norms for urban cooperative banks (UCBs). The circular stipulates limits for a single borrower and a group of connected borrowers to be at 10 percent and 25 percent, respectively, of their Tier-I capital and at least 50 percent of their loan portfolio shall comprise loans not more than Rs 25 lakh per borrower.
PMC Bank fiasco: ED probe reveals bank paid the price for preferential treatment to HDILThe probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the role of PMC Bank officials in its shady dealings with Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) has opened a can of worms. In a latest turn of events, Waryam Singh, the former Chairman of the bank, has denied that he was aware of loans worth Rs 2,500 crore given to HDIL.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.