Banking wrap: Lenders brace for employee strike, RBI says urban cooperative banks should focus on priority sector lending

Six unions of bank employees have called for a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's banking reforms among other policy decisions. Their demands include salary hikes and five-day working week for banks.

Lenders like State Bank of India (SBI) and Syndicate Bank said that steps were being taken to ensure that customers do not face inconvenience due to the strike. They said that online banking services will be available throughout the day.

Bharat Bandh: Bank unions set to join all-India general strike on January 8

Banking services across the country could take a hit on January 8 as several bank unions are set to join the all-India general strike called by central trade unions. The bank unions are protesting the recent decisions of the Modi government, its labour policies and banking reforms. They are also demanding a salary hike and other benefits.

SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2020

The SBI on January 2 released the notification for the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The online registration process will start on January 3, 2020. The last date for registration and payment of fees for the same is January 26, 2020, the bank said in a release.

DHFL: Resolution professional discusses plan with lenders

Reserve Bank-appointed administrator on December 30 met the committee of creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and discussed the resolution plan for the crippled lender and the Rs 87,905.6 crore worth of claims received from banks, employees and bond holders, sources said.

FASTags: RBI allows linking of UPI, cards, PPIs for toll payments

In order to make FASTag easier for customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased toll payment options by including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), cards, pre-paid instruments issued by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

RBI releases draft norms on loan exposure limits for urban cooperative banks

The RBI on December 30 released draft circular on lending norms for urban cooperative banks (UCBs). The circular stipulates limits for a single borrower and a group of connected borrowers to be at 10 percent and 25 percent, respectively, of their Tier-I capital and at least 50 percent of their loan portfolio shall comprise loans not more than Rs 25 lakh per borrower.

PMC Bank fiasco: ED probe reveals bank paid the price for preferential treatment to HDIL