Banking wrap 2019: The year of mergers, scams and recoveries 

India's banking sector witnessed a number of paradigm-changing developments in 2019. Here is a list of top five changes that dominated the sector.

Mega mergers

In a historical move, the government announced merger plans for 10 public sector banks that would be consolidated into four large lenders. The anchor banks being Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Indian Bank. After the consolidation, the total number of state-run banks would stand reduced to 12 from 27 in 2017. The merger of Bank of Baroda with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank was completed in April.

PMC Bank crisis

While a number of cooperative banks have faced restrictions due to regulatory lapses over the years, the crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank drew public ire on a large scale. While fraud worth Rs 4,355 crore was unearthed in initial investigations, the incident also revealed many regulatory gaps as far as the supervision of cooperative banks is concerned. As a result, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced measures to tighten the regulation of cooperative banks in the country.

IBC amendments

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) made strides in shaping up the law for corporate resolutions with landmark judgements and amendments this year. These include giving financial creditors an upper hand over operational creditors, allowing regulators to initiate insolvency proceedings for financial service providers and ring-fencing successful bidders from offences committed by the previous management. Owing to this, lenders are hopeful of faster and better loan recoveries in 2020.

On-tap licensing for Small Finance Banks

The RBI released final guidelines and opened the window for on-tap licensing of SFBs, allowing applicants to approach the regulator at any point of time. While the minimum paid-up capital or net worth requirement was doubled to Rs 200 crore, the RBI opened doors for Primary Urban Cooperative Bank and Payments Banks to convert into SFBs, subject to conditions.

Monetary Easing The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) adopted accommodative stance and lowered the repo rate by 135 basis points in five back-to-back policy reviews this year. However, banks, in spite of being flushed with liquidity, were not prompt enough to pass on the benefit to borrowers due to slow demand and heightened risk aversion. As a result, the banking system’s credit growth dropped to 8 percent in 2019. This led to the government announcing credit outreach programme and incentives to banks for supporting the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).