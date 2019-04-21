App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banking weekly wrap: Jet lenders shortlist bidders; RBI Gov bats for non-conventional policy measures

ICICI Bank is optimistic about achieving steady growth in the auto loans segment despite a slowdown in vehicle sales volumes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After being denied any additional funding from lenders, Jet Airways operations came to a temporary halt on April 17. Meanwhile, its lenders said they were "reasonably hopeful" of a successful stake sale process.

Bids were invited from four potential investors--Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, Indigo Partners and the government-backed National Infrastructure and Investment Fund.

Jet Airways lenders tie hopes to stake sale process

With a complete shutdown, Jet faces a turbulent flight back to recovery while lenders are staring at higher provisions and deeper haircut since it is no longer a “going concern”. Lenders have pinned their hopes on the stake sale process that has been able to attract four eligible bidders.

related news

“Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining a fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner,” the banking consortium led by the State Bank of India said a day after the grounding.

RBI Governor bats for growth, non-conventional policy measures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed on the need to support economic growth and said inflation was likely to be lower than projected, as he voted for a rate cut in the April Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting.

"Investment demand is losing traction and a deceleration in exports may further impact investment activity," Das said. "With the inflation outlook looking benign and headline inflation expected to remain below target in the current year, it becomes necessary to address the challenges to the sustained growth of the Indian economy," he added.

Das, along with MPC member Ravindra Dholakia, suggested a move from the conventional policy action measure of 25 basis points or its multiples. "I would like to state here that there is a need to consider interest rate adjustments, not necessarily in the conventional way of 25 bps or multiples thereof," Das said.

ICICI Bank introduces measures to boost auto loan growth

The country's second largest private lender, ICICI Bank is optimistic about achieving steady growth in the auto loans segment despite a slowdown in vehicle sales volumes.

"Growth (in sales volumes) is low but financing penetration is increasing. For instance, our vehicle loan growth is around 18 percent, which is much higher than the general growth, because of financing penetration," said Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, adding, the growth is likely to continue at similar pace going ahead.

As on December 31, 2018, the bank had an outstanding auto loan book of Rs 53,000 crore. The lender, on April 17, allowed online final sanction letters to obtain a car and two-wheeler loans for a select set of pre-approved customers.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #ICICI Bank #Jet Airways #MPC minutes #SBI

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Robert De Niro Likens US President Donald Trump to 'Wannabe Gangster'

Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. I ...

Sri Lankan Top Cop Had Warned Of Attacks Targeting Churches, Indian Hi ...

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Gorgeous Picture of His 'Girls'- Aishwarya an ...

'Pray for Sri Lanka': Indian Politicians, Actors, Sportspersons Condem ...

PM Modi Betrayed People of Uttar Pradesh Who Helped Him Win, Says Maya ...

Fed Cup Semi-Final: Ash Barty Stars as Australia Beat Belarus to Reach ...

'No Place for Barbarism in Our Region': PM Modi Condemns Sri Lanka Ter ...

Adani Group Wins Projects Across Coal, Gas, Highways in Competitive Bi ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Northern Ireland unrest: Journalist shot dead during riot; police call ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Xiaomi teases the Redmi Y3 again in a new drop test video ahead of 24 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.