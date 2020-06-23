App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks likely to stay flush with funds, deposit growth to outpace credit offtake: CARE Ratings

The decline in bank credit growth could be due to risk-aversion in the banking system and a prolonged lockdown in areas with a high number of COVID-19 infections

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

During the two weeks ended June 5, 2020, the banking system continued to remain in a liquidity surplus of over Rs 3.8 lakh crore, according to a fortnightly banking data report by CARE Ratings.

"Liquidity in the banking system is expected to remain in a surplus position with the growth in bank deposits expected to be higher than the growth in the bank credit offtake," the rating agency said.

Bank deposits grew at a healthy 11.3 percent over the past two weeks, but the credit offtake moderated. As of June 5, 2020, bank credit growth was 6.2 percent, similar to the 6.3 percent rate seen on May 22, but a sharp drop from 12.3 percent seen on June 7, 2019,  according to a fortnightly bank data report by CARE Ratings.

Close

On a year-on-year basis, bank deposits grew slightly to 11.3 percent on June 5, 2020, from 9.9 percent on June 7, 2019. Bank deposits growth was 10.6 percent in the fortnight until May 22, 2020.

related news

This decline in bank credit growth could be due to risk-aversion in the banking system and a prolonged lockdown in areas with a high number of COVID-19 infections, the report said.

Many lenders cut deposit rates to protect margins, the report said. Banks also cut their lending rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) trimmed the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #banking #Business

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.