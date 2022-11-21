 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | Why trade unions will stay in Indian banking

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Over years, bank employee trade unions may have lost their earlier influence over employees but these organisations continue to have a big say in banking industry.

As the last week approached the end, thousands of bank customers and employees were gearing up for major disruptions in banking services on November 19. Bank employee unions had called a nationwide strike to press their demands on a raft of contentious issues including wage delays and sacking of members by various banks.

Subsequently, several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, had already informed their customers about the potential impacts. Till Friday evening, there was no clarity whether the strike is on or not as the unions continued to issue statement on the preparedness to stop work. A last minute negotiation called by the Chief labour commissioner, however, managed to bring the truce after both sides agreed to discuss the issues and strike was subsequently called off.

A nationwide strike would have impacted most of the banking activities except services through ATMs such as cheque clearing operations etc.

The biggest issue that unions highlighted this time  is wage settlement.

Trade unions and bank management, the government have had longstanding friction on the wage issue. For several years, unions have complained about wages for PSU bankers being far below government servants, forget the private sector counterparts. With wage disparity between the public and private sector bank employees being a longstanding problem, this has triggered debates among top central bankers.