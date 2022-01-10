Banking Central | Why top bank executives keep mum during controversial exits?

Last week, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Kerala-based small private sector bank sought early resignation citing health reasons. The veteran banker resigned almost a year ahead of his term coming to end saying his physicians advised him so. That could very well be the reason.

But, insiders in this bank tell me there is more than ‘personal’ reasons. The abrupt move, I’m told, was mainly due to the CEO’s reluctance to yield to the trade unions’ demand on wage revision issue. The bank management has long declined the unions’ demand citing weak finances. But, things came to a crucial point when the state government intervened in the matter recently issuing a diktat to the management to agree with the unions’ demands. The CEO didn't agree.

The actual reason for the CEO resignation was the above context.

Now, let’s take another case. This happened in a private sector bank based in Maharashtra, where the CEO was sent/ went on leave last month on health grounds. What was the real reason? A section of bankers believe that an ego battle between the said CEO and the banking regulator could have led to the breaking point. What could have irked the regulator? Is it the hidden asset quality problems? Lack of good governance standards? We don’t know yet. Last year, the RBI gave one year extension to this man eventhough the bank had asked for 3 years. Insiders say the CEO himself was keen for extension. But the regulator didn’t agree and things came to a head. Investors and depositors of the bank are still in dark about the real reasons of exit.

A third example is back-to-back resignations in another Kerala-based private bank. There have been at least five high profile resignations in last three years including that of Chairman of the Board, yet again all citing personal reasons. What really happened? It is learned that the resignations were a result of a bitter board battle. Section of the board members who are also significant investors wants the control over key decisions in this bank. They aren’t known for tolerating different opinions. They allegedly put pressure on dissenters to leave the board or the top management.

The series of exits, including that of Chairman, are linked to this context.

Point is in none of the above cases, the real reasons aren’t disclosed to investors or shareholders by the bank or the regulator. As past evidence have shown, lack of clarity during such exits give room to more speculations almost every time, causing panic among retail investors and causing big fluctuations in the share prices. This isn't a healthy sign in financial sector where transparency is must in all executive or board level decisions. These are organisations that are guardians of public money and are answerable to the general public--be it investors or depositors. Clandestine decisions and high drama don't suit well for such institutions.

Why exactly top executives keep mum during their exits? It isn't hard to understand. One reason could be that they don’t want to risk their future job prospects by doing tell-all, controversial exit interviews. It could also be due to informal instructions from the regulator not to speak up in the public--something we have seen in many cases.

Citing personal reasons is easy and convenient. But, don’t shareholders and investors deserve to know the real reasons and what’s going on within the organisation? I think, yes. If these executives are more forthcoming in explaining the actual reasons of their exits in the public, that'll help investors and depositors to take more informed decisions and more importantly avoid damaging speculations.

(Banking Central is a weekly column that keeps a close watch and connects the dots about the sector's most important events for readers.)