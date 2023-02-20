 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | Why Telangana HC verdict on MFI regulation is important

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh microfinance crisis had a devastating impact on several microfinance companies, ended livelihoods for hundreds of employees and denied credit access to thousands of poor borrowers. The HC order may not compensate them but its never too late for a corrective action.

On February 14, in a historic judgment, the Telangana High Court ordered that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) operating as microfinance institutions (MFIs) that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not come under the control of state laws. Only the central bank has power to regulate these entities, it said.

In May last year, in an equally important judgment, the Supreme Court had ruled that state moneylending acts will not apply to NBFCs that are under the regulation of the RBI. This is the second time in last one year, judiciary has drawn a line between the RBI and the state governments in the regulation of NBFCs.

For the NBFC industry, these rulings have immense importance. For years, NBFCs and NBFC-MFIs have faced the problems of dual regulations. In fact, the very route of the 2010 Andhra Pradesh microfinance crisis was a state law.