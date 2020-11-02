Banking Central | Why banks love retail borrowers in hard times

Banks are aggressively de-risking their loans books by reducing high reliance on corporate lending and cutting aggressive growth in unsecured loans. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced banks to go back to the drawing board and most of the lenders who have announced results for the second quarter, have said the focus is now on the retail book.

For instance, in a conference call last week, state–run Bank of Baroda (BoB) said it will grow the retail book at a faster rate even as the corporate book is contracting. BoB has shrunk its corporate loan book on a quarter-on-quarter basis while the growth is flat, compared to the year-ago quarter. But look at the retail book — a 17 percent year-on-year growth. The portfolio has grown from Rs 95,832 crore to Rs 1,11,944 crore on a year-over-year basis. In the retail book, the winners are home and auto loans. MSME and agriculture loans have 7.8 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively.

BoB's top management has made clear what the bank will be betting on in COVID times. “We will be very focused on the quality of growth. The retail book will grow at a faster pace,” the management said. Already, 70 percent of the retail book is home loans. Axis Bank, similarly, has indicated that it will be cautious in growing unsecured book. Instead it wants to look at safer retail loans going ahead.

The story is the same with most others. Kotak Mahindra Bank has indicated that it is not in a hurry to grow the book. The focus appears to be on quality rather than quantity of disbursals. Its loan book has declined to Rs 2,04,845 crore from Rs 2,13,299 crore in the year-ago period. The share of corporate loans to total advances has slipped further and now constitutes 26 percent of the loan book.

The overall outstanding, in absolute numbers, has declined to Rs 56,119 crore from Rs 58,119 crore sequentially and Rs 60,448 crore in the year-ago quarter. The contraction is visible across retail segments, including home, vehicles, SME and consumer durables. Home loans and loans against property continue to be the second-biggest loan portfolio after corporate loans, constituting 22 percent of the book, followed by CVs, agriculture and SMEs.

Similarly, ICICI Bank, which announced its results over the weekend also has put lot of thrust on retail borrowers. In the September quarter, ICICI Bank has grown its retail book 13 percent on a YoY basis and 6 percent on a sequential basis. Growth in the performing domestic corporate portfolio was about 7 percent YoY. There is a clear focus visible on the retail side. Not surprising, because retail is considered to be safer in tough times as corporate defaults faster and the impact typically big on account of loan size.

ICICI Bank’s retail loans now comprises 65.8 percent of the total loan portfolio as at September 30. Retail was 53.6 percent of the total portfolio as at September 30, including non-fund outstanding. Where does the bank want to grow its loan book? In its conference call, ICICI Bank's management did not give any clear credit growth targets. They only said the bank will look for “good quality borrowers in both retail and corporate portfolios.”

Quite clearly, these numbers point to a shift in strategy — high risk aversion is back in the game plan yet again. Most banks are now finding retail as a safe haven. This is because most of the retail loans are to salaried employees and against solid collateral (home loans, for example). Banks know that retailers will pay back in majority of the cases. The social stigma that accompanies a loan default is not desirable for an average household; for the big corporate, a loan default is no big deal. It is part of the game.

Banks have limited much of the corporate lending now to only top quality corporations. What are the implications of this? One, except the large corporates with top rating, others (smaller ones with low ratings) will find it tough to raise bank money. Even if they do, they will have to raise funds at a higher cost. They will have to move to NBFCs or money markets to meet funding needs.

What does this mean to economy?

Banks’ reluctance to lend to the industry is showing in the data already. Going by the latest bank credit growth data, growth in bank credit to industry was ‘nil’ in September on a year-over-year basis. If one looks closer in the industry group, loan growth to micro and small companies contracted by 0.1 percent during the period under review, where there is a sharp jump is seen in percentage terms in the loan flow to medium-sized companies at 14.5 percent. But this is also on account of the low-base last year.

In absolute terms, the total outstanding loans to medium-sized companies grew to 1.2 lakh crore from Rs 1.04 lakh crore, just an increase of Rs 15,000 crore. To large-sized companies, loan growth contracted by 0.6 percent as against a growth of 3.4 percent in the year-ago period.

Bank’s reducing corporate book will give more stability to their balance sheets, but that will ultimately delay an early economic recovery.

