Banking Central | Why banks’ KCC love for farmers may not end well

Last week, two big banks announced products and measures to further push farm loans using Kisan Credit Card (KCC)-modelled platforms.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, launched what it called Shaurya KGC Card, essentially a farm-loan product aimed at armed personnel whose family members are engaged in farming activities at distant locations.

Tagging it as an Independence Day gift to the forces, HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri said the loan will be easier to access, will have an interest rate of up to 7 percent and an insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh. The minimum landholding requirements have also been reduced to two acres as compared to the normal five acres, the bank said.

On the same day, the largest government-owned bank, State Bank of India (SBI), said it will push KCC-type loans to farmers called ‘Yono-Krishi’.

"Farmers will no longer need to travel the distance to visit the bank branch to apply for a revision in their KCC limit. KCC Review option on YONO Krishi will help farmers apply for the same in just 4 clicks from the comfort of their homes without any paperwork," it said.

SBI’s feature of paperless KCC review will help farmers save costs and effort involved in applying for revision of the KCC limit. HDFC Bank projects its KGC product to help 45 lakh customers while SBI has a stated target of 75 lakh borrowers.

An aggressive bet

Big banks stepping forward to extend a helping hand to the farmer is good. This could encourage more banks to be aggressive with their KCC loan book. But these lenders need to be cautious. It is worth looking at the performance of KCC loans, so far, before pushing more loans to the farmer. Clearly, these loans, just like MUDRA loans, are one of the growing stress areas on banks’ books.

The nature of KCC-type cards is risky from the asset quality point of view. Farmers can use these cards to draw money and the limits can be increased periodically. Technical adjustments and last-minute minor payments towards the end of a cycle can keep these loans standard.

And the KCC loan portfolio has been growing. Bank loan outstanding on KCCs has surged to Rs 7.09 lakh crore until March 2019 from Rs 6.68 lakh crore a year ago. This figure must have grown even bigger since (the latest data isn’t available yet).

The outstanding loans on KCC, an instrument conceived for Indian farmers to avail subsidised loans, have gone up at least four times between March 2011 and March 2019— from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 7.09 lakh crore till last year.

Also, these loans have nearly doubled as a percentage of total farm loans. As a percentage of gross bank credit, the KCC loans contributed merely 4.28 percent in March 2011 and as a percentage of agricultural loans, they constituted 34.75 percent. In March 2019, the same percentage figures were 8.2 percent and 64 percent respectively. In other words, KCC loans now constitute the bulk of the agriculture loan portfolio.

SBI’s total agriculture bad loans were at 15.37 percent as on June 2020. Agriculture is the highest contributor to SBI’s NPA book. HDFC Bank, too, has stress signals emerging from its agriculture portfolio. If one excludes the agri NPAs, HDFC Bank’s total gross NPAs as on June 30 were 1.2 percent compared with 1.36 percent otherwise.

It is acknowledged by experts, including former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, that KCC loans have an inherent risk. Up to a limit, farmers need not give any collateral to back up these loans.

Revisions in the KCC loan limit mean the actual repayment needs to be very less and the loans can be rolled over without much hassle for years. Since the limit goes up, banks' loan books don’t immediately reflect the actual stress levels.

Often, it is argued by agriculture sector experts that more than debt, farm sector needs a reform-based approach that could increase its efficiency. The contribution of agriculture as a percentage of GDP has come down over years to about 16 percent (also because other sectors have picked up).

Because Indian agriculture is still largely dependent on rains for irrigation, failure of rains or their excess frequently hurts farmers and impacts their ability to repay loans.

Time and again, banks have suffered major asset quality shocks from farm loans. For big banks like HDFC and SBI, these loans may not be too big a worry considering their balance sheet size and ability to withstand shocks. But, for the banking sector as a whole, unchecked growth in KCC loans could be a far more risky bet.