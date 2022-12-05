 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Banking Central | What will be the MPC meet outcome on Wednesday?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

With another 25-35 bps rate hike, the MPC may signal the shift to neutral stance, marking the end of the current rate hike cycle.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets the interest rates in India, will start its 3-day meeting on December 5. The MPC will likely announce another 25 basis points (bps) to 35 bps rate hike on Wednesday. The reason is obvious. Threats from a persistently high inflation, which has remained above target for ten consecutive months, has not vanished yet. It could be too soon for the panel to lower the guard on price rise. But, this could very well put an end to the current rate hike cycle. There have been too many rate hikes back to back in the second half of the year that has made borrowings expensive, affecting rural demand. The rate hikes have to stop at some point and time may be just right for that.

Also Read: Should the MPC give one more rate hike for the road before resting?

In this context, what is important to watch this time—more than the expected rate hikes itself—could be the change in stance. The MPC’s current monetary policy stance is ‘withdrawal of accommodation.’ This is widely expected to change to ‘neutral’. Why is this significant? A change into ‘neutral’ will be the first signal of the end of a rate hike cycle. Withdrawing from accommodation simply means high possibility of a rate hike. A neutral stance simply translates into wait and watch mode.

The MPC has hiked rates by nearly two percentage point in this rate hike cycle in four tranches to fight inflation that has persistently stayed high snatching away the fruits of economic growth from the rural households. There is already a strong call within the MPC for a pause.

Also Read: Base effect led fall does not mean the start of inflation easing cycle