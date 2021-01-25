Banking Central | What does RBI want to do with NBFC industry?

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled a discussion paper that proposes tighter regulations for the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). NBFCs are financial intermediaries that borrow money either from banks or market to lend to certain sectors at a higher rate.

The RBI paper, a likely template to final guidelines, lays out a well-defined four-layer structure to govern non-banks. There is a base layer, a middle layer, an upper layer and, finally, a top layer.

To put it simply, these layers bracket NBFCs according to their asset size and systemic interconnectedness. The bigger ones are grouped in the upper layer while stringent regulations will apply to the middle layer as well. The top layer is reserved for companies that are perceived to carry elevated risks akin to the banks under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

If these proposals are accepted as regulations, the top 25-30 NBFCs will have to gradually embrace bank-like regulations. That will minimise the benefit of lighter regulation they have enjoyed so far. NBFCs in the upper layer will have to comply with common equity Tier 1 capital regulations like commercial banks. They need to maintain a 9 percent CET1 ratio. That apart, these NBFCs will have to comply with large exposure framework and listing regulations.

The RBI discussion paper has also proposed to increase the minimum capital norms to Rs 20 crore from Rs 2 crore for NBFCs. Also, the threshold to identify systemically important NBFCs has been raised to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 500 crore. The discussion paper clearly lays out an option that NBFCs that don’t want to be grouped into the upper layers can scale down their operations to avoid tighter regulations.

The key question now is: What does the RBI aim to do with these proposals?

Clearly, the trigger for the new scale-based approach for NBFCs is to disincentivise non-banks from growing too big after the IL&FS and DHFL episodes. The regulator doesn’t want a parallel set of financial institutions growing in the financial system at par with the size of banks but enjoying lighter regulation. Also, the RBI wants to bring down the number of NBFCs in the banking system.

There are currently over 9,000 NBFCs operating across different categories. It is important to remember that earlier an RBI working group had suggested allowing larger NBFCs to convert to banks.

At a broader level, the message is clear to NBFCs—either stay below a threshold and enjoy less tight regulation or convert to banks and comply with the same set of regulations to grow without an upper boundary.

This isn’t the first time the RBI is tightening rules for NBFCs. In the past, a report of the Usha Thorat committee had come up with recommendations for tighter rules for NBFCs that would minimise the arbitrage between banks and NBFCs.

The RBI subsequently continued with a lighter touch on NBFC rules without tightening rules further to push more credit in housing and other productive sectors. But, the developments in 2018 where two large NBFCs collapsed triggering a liquidity shock in the banking system changed the scenario.

What is critical note is that while on the one hand, the RBI is tightening rules for NBFCs, on the other, it is not giving any incentives to them. In terms of recovery and taxation, NBFCs continue to have disadvantages vis-à-vis banks despite the constant tightening of rules.

For instance, under the current rules, a minimum ticket size of Rs 50 lakh for loans is required for an NBFC to become eligible to be recovered by another under the SARFAESI Act. But, the NPA classification cycle is the same for both banks and big NBFCs—90 days of nonpayment.

Another core question to ask is: How does the RBI want to position NBFCs in the financial system? With more number of bank permits being issued, perhaps the central bank wants to gradually reduce the number of NBFCs to the minimum to eliminate too small NBFCs with weak capital base, reduce the number of mid-sized and large NBFCs to a few to cut the systemic risks (and encourage them to become banks).

The requirement for existing NBFCs to increase the Net Owned Funds (NOF) to Rs 20 crore from Rs 2 crore within five years itself will eliminate a large number of smaller NBFCs forcing them to surrender their licenses.

In the near future, we may see a far lower number of NBFCs operating in the industry. Some of the bigger ones may convert to banks.

(Banking Central is a weekly column that keeps a close watch and connects the dots about the sector's most important events for readers.)