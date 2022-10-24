Banking Central | The RBI’s silence on Dhanlaxmi Bank events is deafening

It may be recalled, On October 20, Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank informed the stock exchanges that some shareholders have requested to hold an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) with two key items on agenda. First, to suspend the powers of the present managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) in terms of use of capital except for necessary expenses. Second, to empower one of the key shareholders to negotiate a settlement with some warring former directors.

Of these, the first issue is of utmost concern to all stakeholders of the bank from many aspects. As Moneycontrol reported earlier, a section of powerful shareholders are unhappy with the CEO’s performance and want his powers be curbed. Once the powers to use capital is suspended, the CEO of a bank is an inconsequential role.

By seeking to strip the CEO off his crucial powers, the nine shareholders (who together hold 13 per cent stake in the bank) have given a signal that they no longer favour the person in the top office. In other words, the indirect message for the bank chief is to quit the position. But, in this case, the CEO—Shivan JK, a former State Bank officer—is unlikely to quit. This situation opens up room for an open confrontation between a section of influential shareholders and the top executive at the bank. That doesn’t augur well for the well-running of the bank.

If the shareholders manage to throw the CEO out that will not be a first in the bank. Shivan’s predecessor, Sunil Gurbaxani was ousted by shareholders in September 2020 in a high drama-filled event. In his interview with Moneycontrol a month later, Gurbaxani had came down heavily at the shareholders saying the bank needs a deeper surgery to resolve the long-standing governance issues. “The deeper governance issues in the bank need surgery and not a bandage solution. Issues that have been chronic for many years, the exit of many previous officials including MDs and part-time chairman speaks seriousness on the lack of governance and deserves investigation,” Gurbaxani had said.

If such a scenario happens yet again, that will once again raise serious questions about the larger governance issues at the bank. A bank is a guardian of public money and is different from other companies in that sense. This is why banks are regulated strictly by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to avoid institutional failures. The RBI—being the guardian and regulator of the country’s banking institutions—must step in to bring back order in the bank and ensure organizational stability. The final powers to appoint private bank CEOs (or remove them) rests with the central bank. Any such changes can happen only with the regulator’s prior approval.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has a long history of premature top level exits that include former CEOs and board members—often without citing any specific reason. Question is why such events are recurring in a regulated entity repeatedly? The chaos at the top is bound to impact confidence of depositors, shareholders and investors in the bank. As such, the bank’s capital adequacy level is a concern. The Tier II capital adequacy is just above 12 per cent, close to the regulatory minimum.

The RBI has nominee directors on the board of the bank. But, whether these directors have shown ability to fulfil their duties as the situation demands is matter of debate looking at the past developments. The regulator should wake up to bring order in the Thrissur-based bank, which has played an important role over decades in bring local customers to the fold of formal finance, before it is too late.

