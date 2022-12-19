 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | The big challenges for RBI’s Shaktikanta Das in 2023

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

The biggest and most damning enemy of the central bank remains inflation in 2023. Crypto regulations are next.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

What hurts a central banker the most? In his Jackson Hole speech in August, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome H. Powell put it succinctly: “The burdens of high inflation fall heaviest on those who are least able to bear them… failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

That summarises the dilemma of central bankers worldwide. It is a predicament for any central banker. The world fears a recession accompanied by rising interest rates and an uncertain geopolitical climate. But then inflation emerges as a much bigger challenge for everyone to ignore. High price levels present a double whammy to economies – it can stifle demand and act as a drag on nascent growth recovery.

In India, too, the scenario isn’t different. For Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and his colleagues in the mighty Monetary Policy Committee, 2022 is a year to forget for two key reasons.

Inflation failure

The central bank and the rate-setting MPC faced their biggest embarrassment in history after failing to contain inflation within the 2-6 percent band for three consecutive quarters. Inflation averaged 6.3 percent in January-March, 7.3 percent in April-June, and 7 percent in July-September.