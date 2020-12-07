Banking Central | Shaktikanta Das’ Two Years As RBI Governor -- Eventful, Yet Quiet

This week, Shaktikanta Das will complete two years in office as RBI governor. Das took over at a time when the central bank was locked in an open conflict with the central government. Das’ predecessor, Urjit Patel and Patel’s deputy, Viral Acharya, left Mint Road ahead of their tenure, presumably in protest against government’s intervention in central bank’s operational affairs. Areas of difference were many.

It won’t be wrong to say that Das was a consensus candidate chosen by the government to mend ties with the central bank. Das was a familiar face within the government and a well-known troubleshooter on key issues, including controversial demonetisation.

Das did that job well. He was everything his predecessors were not. He came as an articulate, media-friendly governor for reporters and an approachable boss to colleagues. Since the day he took over, there was no trace of government-RBI public spat; there aren’t controversial speeches from any of Das’ deputies. In fact, the very topic of RBI-government friction has disappeared even from the news headlines.

Perhaps, that’s exactly what the government wanted from the new governor ---avoid public fights. Delhi wanted a man who would keep his head down and work strictly within his mandate, unlike Raghuram Rajan who would comment on every issue including political and social affairs.

But, Shaktikanta Das was different. In the two years at RBI, the former civil servant who spearheaded Narendra Modi’s controversial demonetisation scheme, changed the larger-than-life image associated with the RBI governors till then. In these two years, the RBI and government have been on the same page on almost every issue.

Das and his team at the RBI have done an excellent job in managing the Covid situation. RBI has been much more proactive and responsive in managing the liquidity situation and providing comfort to distressed sectors than government’s fiscal measures, which were essentially several loan schemes bundled into one.

In all, the RBI has announced measures making available about Rs 8-9 lakh crore worth liquidity into the financial system. The RBI’s six months loan moratorium scheme followed by the one-time loan restructuring scheme has added a lot of comfort to the stressed segments helping them tide over the Covid-phase.

But, there have been questions on RBI’s ability to monitor systemically important financial institutions. At least five financial institutions have collapsed under RBI’s watch in last three years. Some have been rescued and some still waiting for a saviour. Just before Shaktikanta Das took office, infrastructure lending major IL&FS collapsed, then came the DHFL tragedy.

PMC Bank plunged into a crisis in September 2019. Yes Bank went belly up in March this year forcing the RBI to call for an industry rescue deal headed by State Bank of India. Not long after that, Lakshmi Vilas Bank had to be rescued. This time, DBS appeared as a saviour. To be fair to Das and his team, the RBI managed all the rescues without delay but with the exception of PMC Bank which is still awaiting its Santa with a bag full of money.

But, do the back-to-back failures of all these financial institutions show that the RBI was late in acting? RBI has its representatives on the boards of most systemically important financial institutions and does regular inspections to assess the health of bank balance sheets. Still, how did the regulator fail to identify severe stress on the books of banks and big NBFCs till the last moment?

Also, the write-down of investments of both Yes Bank and LVB investors (AT1 bondholders in Yes and equity holders/Tier-II Bonds in LVB) has drawn investor ire towards the central bank. Investors have moved courts against these decisions.

Das will have to walk carefully on the issue of giving new bank permits to big corporate houses. Following a recent working committee report which recommended this, there has been widespread criticism, including from two former central bankers, on the move. During the monetary policy press conference last week, Das said the committee proposal is not RBI’s official view and a considered view will be taken later. The RBI’s approach to giving bank licences to corporations will be watched closely.

As far as monetary policy is concerned, the RBI is not the only decision-maker ever since the monetary policy committee came into place in 2016. The RBI governor doesn’t have the same prominence in policy setting as in earlier days. The governor is only one of the members deciding the course of policy. However, if one looks at Das’ term so far, the monetary policy has been heavily tilted towards supporting growth rather than focusing on inflation.

In the next one year, Das’ biggest challenge will be to navigate the banking sector which has suffered in the aftermath of Covid-19. In the worst-case scenario, the RBI expects the gross NPAs in the banking system to worsen to 14.7 per cent of the total loans by March 2021.

The one-time loan recast may hide part of the bad loans but if the recovery takes too long to happen, many of these loans could go bad. The Indian economy is slated to contract by 7.5 per cent in the ongoing fiscal year. On the other hand, inflation worries continue. Inflation management is RBI’s primary responsibility but in a sharply contracting economy, the RBI cannot just stick to its inflation mandate. Das needs to prepare for a tight-rope walk.