Banking Central: RBI's oldest and mightiest enemy is back

The policy language of the Reserve Bank of India is tricky to understand and carries high significance to financial markets. It leaves important clues on the central bank's thinking on policy affairs. The smart ones pick the hints early.

If one goes by the latest policy announcement and subsequent remarks by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Monetary Policy Committee is finally past the extreme accommodative stance. Before discussing what does it mean, let's understand the basics on the RBI stances.

An 'accommodative stance' means the central bank is prepared to expand the money supply to boost economic growth. A ‘neutral stance’ suggests that it can either cut rate or increase rate. A hawkish stance indicates that the central bank’s top priority is to keep the inflation low. The central bank's 'calibrated tightening' means during the current rate cycle, a cut in the repo rate is off the table.

The RBI states the stance in each policy to give guidance to markets on the likely policy actions.

In the last policy review, the central bank said it is now adopting a ‘less accommodative stance’ focusing on gradual withdrawal of easy money policy. This means singular focus on growth no longer exists.

But why the shift now?

The reason is high inflation — the central bank’s original enemy — is back with full might. Inflation has got back the attention of policymakers yet again. And, keeping it under check is the central bank's primary responsibility. Price stability is its primary mandate. Everything else comes secondary.

Things are not looking good on the inflation front. On April 12, official data showed retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, driven by high food prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for March is well above the consensus estimate. As per a Reuters poll, economists had expected the CPI inflation to rise to 6.35 percent. The latest inflation print confirms the monetary policy committee (MPC) assessment that persistently high inflation is a bigger worry for policymakers going ahead.

The MPC has a mandate to keep the inflation in the 2-6 percent band and a breach of three consecutive quarters will require the panel to explain to Parliament why it failed to keep inflation within the band.

How will high inflation affect the interest rate policy going ahead?

Most economists expect the MPC to change the rate stance to ‘neutral’ in June and follow up with a hike in the key policy rate (repo) at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. A 25 basis point hike in repo rate, coupled with a change in rate stance, now looks very likely, said Barclays in a note.

In the last policy review, the inflation projection was raised to 5.7 percent for FY23 from 4.5 percent, a clear acknowledgement that inflation concerns cannot be ignored by the rate-setting panel in search of growth. At the press conference that followed the policy announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das acknowledged that inflation was the first priority for MPC now. “We have now put inflation before growth in the sequence of priorities,” he said.

Inflation trajectory for April-May will be crucial. If concerns persist and there are no deep shocks to growth, the interest rates will be hiked later this year. Persistently high inflation is highly worrying in an economy as it hurts low-income groups the most. In other words, rising inflation snatches the fruits of economic recovery from the poor. Hence, the policymakers cannot ignore persistently high prices for long. Economists expect the April inflation print to breach the 7 percent mark.

“Accounting for the available high-frequency prices and today’s data, we are now tracking April CPI at around 7.1 percent on-year, which will continue to keep the inflationary concerns intact in the RBI’s mind, going into the June policy meeting,” according to the Barclays note.

To sum it up, the RBI is now confronted with its oldest and the mightiest enemy—high inflation. That means the era of the extreme accommodative stance is over and rate hikes are ahead. Only question is when and how.

(Banking Central is a weekly column that keeps a close watch and connects the dots about the sector's most important events for readers.)