Banking Central: Now that DHFL bidding war is over what awaits various stakeholders?

(File Image: PTI)

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) was the first finance company that was referred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the National Company Law Tribunal. This happened in November 2019. It was admitted a month later, in December that year. After a year, a resolution for DHFL seems to be in sight.

After a close contest between Piramal Group and Oaktree, Piramals have emerged as the winner post the voting by lenders. Though Oaktree had the highest overall bid, Piramal’s won the race as it offered a higher cash component and had an upper hand over Oaktree on a slew of aspects.

Has DHFL bidding saga come to an end already?

After the voting, what remains now is largely a technicality. The CoC (committee of creditors) will meet again and approve Piramal’s bid which will be then cleared by the NCLT.

But it is unlikely that the process will get over with this. Oaktree, one of the contenders of DHFL, is likely to move to court challenging the lender’s decision, according to banking industry sources. If this happens, the process of settlement for creditors is likely to get delayed further.

At the end of the whole process, what will DHFL’s lenders and investors get from the whole process?

As per the plan submitted by the lenders, they will have to take about 65-70 percent haircut on their exposure to DHFL. In other words, this means they can recover one-third of what they lent to DHFL.

Major creditors to DHFL include the State Bank of India (SBI), which has an exposure of around Rs 10,000 crore to DHFL. Others include Bank of India--around Rs 4,125 crore, Canara Bank with Rs 2,681 crore, NHB (Rs 2,434 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 2,378 crore), Syndicate Bank (Rs 2,229 crore), and Bank of Baroda (Rs 2,075 crore). Further, Indian Bank has an exposure of Rs 1,552 crore, Central Bank Rs 1,389 crore, IDBI Bank Rs 999 crore, and HDFC Bank Rs 361 crore. These figures may have changed by now to account for accrued interest.

What about other investors such as NCD holders and FD holders in DHFL?

They too will have to take a huge haircut. The finer details are yet to come. According to 63 Moons Technologies, one of the Non‐Convertible Debentures (NCD) holders of DHFL with Rs 200 crore exposure, the total exposure of NCD and FD holders to DHFL is around Rs 45,000 crore. The NCD/FD holders will have to take a major haircut.

As for DHFL’s home loan borrowers, nothing much changes post the take over the company by Piramals. Their relation as home loan borrowers will continue in a normal course.

How did banks end up in the DHFL mess?

As this writer explained in an earlier column, the script is the same as in the case of any large corporate loan. At one point, DHFL was a big name in the pure-play mortgage business. The story is, in some way, similar to the Kingfisher-Vijay Mallya case. Banks lent to Mallya just on the basis of his name, not the airline’s cash flows. Similarly, DHFL’s promoter Kapil Wadhawan was a name bank that wouldn’t dare to ignore in a tight competitive loan market. Bank officers used to queue up before Wadhawan’s office.

How did DHFL fail?

DHFL’s business was booming and some analysts even secretly called it the next HDFC. But the glory was short-lived. Towards late 2018, DHFL began showing signs of liquidity crunch. Post the IL&FS mayhem, rumours of defaults by the mortgage lender began to float around. In July-August, 2019, DHFL defaulted on a series of payments. And all hell broke loose.

The crisis, a result of years of mismanagement and dangerous over-leveraging by Wadhawans, weighed DHFL down. Liquidity became scarce. When the mess deepened, the RBI superseded the board on November 20, 2019, and later pushed the firm to the NCLT for insolvency resolution 10 days later. The company was admitted for IBC proceeding on December 3, 2019. The writing on the wall was clear.

But as they say, something is better than nothing. DHFL’s creditors and investors were, perhaps, running the risk of losing their entire money in the absence of resolution. Now they stand to get at least something.

(Banking Central is a weekly column that keeps a close watch and connects the dots about the sector's most important events for readers.)