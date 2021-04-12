Banking Central | Investigate, but don’t kill the spirit of bankers with never-ending probes on past loan deals

Representative image by Anton Violin via Shutterstock

Futile witch hunts are dangerous for the economy. Over the years, there are several instances where national investigating agencies have registered cases and filed charge sheets against former top bosses of public sector banks (PSBs). There are cases against other senior or mid-level officers also in connection with various transactions.

These cases can be broadly tagged into mainly two categories:

The first; where bankers are implicated in cases involving clear cases of financial frauds; for example, the Punjab National Bank-Nirav Modi fake LoU case, the Kingfisher-Vijay Mallya case, or the 2010 corporate bribe-for-loan case.

We also have examples from the private sector such as ICICI Bank- Chanda Kochhar-Videocon quid-pro-quo scandal, Yes Bank-Rana Kapoor episode, the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank case, and so on.

In all these cases, there was evidence that the bankers colluded with fraudsters for financial irregularities or flouted rules for personal gains. Investigations into such cases are logical as wrongdoing is established.

But there are also examples of other cases involving large loan defaults where top bankers have been named but there is no solid evidence of wrongdoings. This is the second kind. In this column, we will primarily discuss these cases.

To give an example, in July, 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charge sheets against two former Chairmen and Managing Directors of Canara Bank—A C Mahajan and S R Raman—in connection with a Rs 146 crore loan default by Winsome Diamonds, a company which has over Rs 7,000 crore NPAs (non-performing assets) on its books.

Remember, Canara Bank was only one of the lenders of the bank consortium which gave loans to Winsome when things were going well with the firm. After he was named in the CBI charge sheet, Raman was forced to quit an RBI panel. He subsequently wrote a long letter to the regulator expressing his deep anguish over the agency’s decision. In his letter to the RBI, Raman said he had followed the highest level of professional integrity in his career and all rules were followed at the time of giving this particular loan.

In another case, former RBI deputy governor and PNB Chairman, late K C Chakrabarty, was given a look out notice in connection with a 2016 forgery case filed by Indian Overseas Bank against a Delhi-based travel company, Airworth Travels & Tours Pvt Limited, its promoters and ‘unnamed public servants’.

Following this, in May 2018, Chakrabarty was stopped at the Mumbai airport from travelling to the UK. Both these cases, to the extent of information available, have not yet progressed to a stage where the bankers have been proved guilty of wrongdoing for personal benefits, but they continued to be under the shadow of doubt for a long period of time.

Cases of the second kind have impacted the confidence of bankers and created a panic situation in the banking sector. This has slowed down lending decisions over years in the PSBs.

Many former bankers have expressed this fear 'off record': why should a banker go with a bet that could eventually haunt him for the rest of his life; better not go for it at all. What this means in simple words is that only the best get loans from banks, the others will have to struggle for funds or pay a higher price for money from non-banks.

Bankers fear that the loans they sanction today will return to haunt them in their retirement years. And they have a valid point.

Once again, let's take the Canara Bank case. The bank had only a relatively small exposure to the total loan (when compared with some of the private lenders) and at the time of giving the loan, the company had top ratings from rating agencies and its accounts were kosher.

So, what is the logic of charge-sheeting the bankers after they retire, for a problem that occurred much later? Doing so, what is the message the serving bankers will get? A section of the banking industry feels that investigators go after retired PSB bank chairmen because they are easy targets compared to high-profile private bankers. But no one will say this openly fearing the wrath of the government and investigating agencies.

There is another, equally serious issue. There is no time-bound investigation in most of these cases. Probes can go on for years haunting the retired bankers much after they have superannuated, even impacting their personal lives—all for no fault of theirs.

Why can’t probe agencies conclude the investigation, say in one-year, and decide if the person is guilty or not? What’s the point in dragging such cases for several years, often till the death of the concerned banker?

The idea here is not to justify the wrongdoers and criminals in the banking sector. The guilty should be shown their place and penalised promptly, setting an example for other wannabe fraudsters. But, naming former bankers, especially those with impeccable track record in their long serving years, just because they are easy targets, is highly unfair and counter-productive in the financial system.

There is a larger systemic issue here. The important question is whether our investigative agencies possess adequate infrastructure to complete cases in a time-bound manner and whether they have the right skills and efficiency to understand the difference between a normal lending decision and a criminal offence. Should a bank chairman, who okays a loan deal as part of a large consortium, be held guilty if foul-play emerges in the loan account in later years?

It is important for a vibrant banking system that bankers have the confidence to take major business decisions without delay and thus support productive sectors in the economy.

For this, the government should take a hard look at the present rules concerning investigations involving bankers in loan cases, especially under the consortium-lending structure. Due protection needs to be given to PSU bankers from CBI and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)- like probes to ensure that they can do their job without having to fear post-retirement harassment.