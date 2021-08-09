Banking Central | How long can MPC ignore inflation and remain 'accommodative'

Representative image

Let's talk about policy “stances” this week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to continue with the so-called accommodative stance in the latest round of the bi-monthly review announced on August 6. An accommodative stance means that the central bank is willing to either cut rates or hold them until it changes its mind.

A rate hike, for now, is out of the question. A “neutral” stance indicates the RBI could move either way--it can tighten the policy by rate hikes or ease by cutting rates. The MPC is the rate-setting panel that has a certain mandate.

In this round of the policy review, too, the MPC decided to continue with the “accommodative stance” and retained the repo rate, at which the Indian central bank lends short-term funds to banks, at 4 percent.

This is the seventh meeting that the MPC left the rates untouched. To quote the policy statement, "The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward."

In the press conference that followed, top RBI officials explained the rationale behind continuing the policy stance. It can be summarised thus—the economy is showing some signs of recovery but the growth rebound is weak and may get affected if there is a sudden change in policy approach.

The MPC, in the last few policy reviews, has been using the phrase "as long as necessary", citing Covid as the villain of an unprecedented nature. This argument is logical and valid. Growth revival remains utmost priority.

Even then, two questions arise:

One, what is happening on the inflation front? The consumer price Index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation as it is known, is the most widely tracked inflation print at this point. The CPI inflation has been on the higher side, above the upper tolerance band of the MPC in recent months.

In June, the CPI rose to 6.26 percent, as food prices hardened further, and transportation costs rose due to higher petrol and diesel prices. The June print came slightly lower than 6.30 percent for May, which was the highest in six months but continues to be above the MPC’s comfort zone of 2-6 percent.

Clearly, high inflation is hurting people as prices of essential items, mainly food, have shot up substantially snatching away the fruits of growth from the households.

In the August policy review, the MPC revised the retail inflation estimate to 5.7 percent for FY 22, forecasting that it will be at 5.9 percent in the second quarter, 5.3 percent in the third quarter and 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

With inflation control being RBI's primary responsibility, isn't a sharply up CPI projection and continuation of “accommodative” stance contradictory?

Two, what is the MPC’s thinking on forward guidance and the policy stance? In this round, too, the difference of opinion was obvious, with Jayanth Varma dissenting on the forward guidance. In the past too, on multiple occasions, Varma has openly expressed his dissent.

Out of the six members, five members agreed continuing “accommodative stance”. Why did Varma mark his dissent? We should have more clarity on this when the MPC minutes are out on August 20.

This is the second time there is a split vote on the stance. As the June MPC minutes show, there was dissent in the panel on the rate stance. Varma had then cautioned about inflation, saying the only source of comfort is that evidence suggests inflation is being driven not by domestic demand but by supply-side factors, including the global surge in commodity prices.

“This could change as the recovery gathers steam and the MPC must be sensitive to the risk that inflation expectations could become entrenched if inflation remains elevated for too long,” Varma said. And, logically, economists have taken note on the emerging split.

"The MPC expectedly kept key rates unchanged unanimously and reiterated its accommodative stance on rates and liquidity. However, Prof Jayant Varma’s dissent on the continuation of the accommodative stance for foreseeable future shows the emerging split within the MPC," said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global, in a note.

Inflation can’t be brushed aside

Back to the big question—how long the MPC can continue with the accommodative stance, ignoring a persistently high inflation?

The divided vote on the stance indicates that MPC may not continue for too long with the stance. If the inflation continues to surprise on the upside, which the MPC itself has acknowledged with sharp revision in CPI forecasts, the change in stance can happen sooner. That will clearly mark the beginning of the “normalisation” in the MPC's policy approach.