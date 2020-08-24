Banking Central | Have banks finally learnt to deal with the rich and powerful?

Indian banks for the longest time have treated corporate customers like gifts from god. This is because corporate customers are of high value— they borrow and deposit hundreds even thousands of crores of rupees.

Every banker loves them because they can be of help in inflating business figures to meet yearly targets. Banks often turn a blind eye to minor rule violations to keep these customers happy. Repayments are made at the last minute and in small instalments to keep loans standard, which is called “evergreening” in banking parlance.

Even if the company is in stress and the banker knows that the money is not coming back anytime soon, fresh funding (or non-fund support) is given if the borrower is powerful enough to get a few phone calls made by the ‘right people’.

There is a tacit understanding between the banker and the corporate customer to keep the show going. Things, however, get out of hand when evergreening is no longer possible or when there is a major liquidity shock in the system or when the regulator wakes up from the deep slumber.

That’s when the banker-corporate nexus become public and investigative agencies come into the picture.

Remember Kingfisher Airlines?

Banks merrily overlooked the rapidly worsening financials of the Vijay Mallya-owned airline, which didn’t make a profit even once.

Banks agreed to give money on securities such as the Kingfisher brand, company goodwill and the promoter’s personal guarantee. One banker, who was part of the whole process, told me banks couldn’t say no when they got a call from “Vijay Mallya” seeking another loan. Such was the grip of the flamboyant industrialist and a one-time poster boy of Indian civil aviation on the Indian bankers.

Losing a big corporate account to a competitor is damaging. When the company collapsed like a pack of cards on October 20, 2012, banks had too much at stake. They were left with Rs 9,000-crore exposure, a heavy stake in airline shares that were reduced to a penny and a handful of real estate assets that no one would buy despite repeated auctions.

Banks woke up too late in moving the Supreme Court against Mallya. By then, the baron had flown to the UK with seven bags and an unidentified woman “to be with his family”.

Four years have gone and banks are still waiting for Mallya, who is fighting extradition to India, to come back and pay them their money (he has offered to pay several times since).

The key takeaway from the episode is that the personal guarantee of the hot-shot promoter proved useless for the banks.

Four years later, yet another case has come up where banks are caught in a legal battle on personal guarantees. Banks have taken Anil Ambani-led ADAG group to court after the promoter failed to honour payments deadlines even after banks invoked the personal guarantee.

There are two separate loans, together amounting to Rs 1,200 crore, to two ADAG companies for which Ambani furnished his personal guarantee along with other collaterals.

The businessman failed to pay up despite repeated deadlines and demand notices. Banks finally moved the National Company Law Tribunal, which has now ordered the appointment of a resolution professional to make an evaluation of the assets. This isn’t the start of bankruptcy proceedings yet but there is a likelihood of the case progressing to that stage.

The Ambani group has contested banks’ move and a long legal battle awaits the lenders.

These two cases, though different in many ways, raise the key question of the validity and usefulness of the ‘personal guarantee’ for big bank loans when it comes to actual recovery.

The fundamental idea of a personal guarantee is that banks have an assurance that the promoter will pay from their pocket if the company fails to do so. But in both cases this instrument has failed to help banks.

It is high time that banks take the cue and make sure there is enough tangible, recoverable collateral while giving big corporate loans. Personal guarantees and company brand names offer no real relief.

It is surprising that the same banks are aggressive if a retail customer defaults on a home or a car loan. In no time, bankers or their recovery agents rush to the doorstep of the person and push for repayment even in front of family members. Naming and shaming happen in many cases.

Small customers do not have the means to drag the bank to court unlike wealthy promoters or flee the country to safe havens.

Banks should show the same alertness in chasing corporate loan defaulters as they do with retailers. The ADAG case in NCLT points to a changed approach.