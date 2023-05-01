Banking Central | Das’ message to banks: In good times, we prepare for the bad

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has sent a clear signal to the banking sector that it needs to beef up the capital and the central bank has begun looking at the business models of banks more closely. The idea, the governor said at an event on April 27, was to identify deficiencies in the business model that can trigger a crisis.

Why this caution and why now? This isn’t the first time Das has asked banks to build a capital buffer. Last time, it was during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the reasons for the latest reminder could be the still evolving banking crisis. The RBI seems to have taken the cue from the US and European episodes where the failure of risk assessment by banks as well as regulators set off a full-blown banking crisis, leading to the closure of some banks and also a flight of deposits from small to bigger lenders.

Banking Central

Arguably, Indian banks are much more tightly regulated under a watchful RBI. Banks' investments and loan portfolios are closely monitored, particularly after the Yes Bank, DHFL and IL&FS episodes. Loan books are much better now after an aggressive clean-up exercise and loan write-offs.

As Das highlighted, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio for the Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) was 4.41 percent at the end of December 2022, down from 5.8 percent on March 31, 2022 and 7.3 percent as on March 31, 2021.

Avoiding a 2008 repeat

The capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR), a key metric of capital adequacy, at 16.1 percent at the end of December 2022 is also way above the minimum regulatory requirement.

Macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that SCBs will be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress.

Yet, the central bank doesn’t want to lower the guard, and the reason isn’t hard to find.

It was a long period of careless lending and loose governance standards after the 2008 global financial crisis that led to the build-up of huge amounts of bad loans in later years. It took half a decade for the central bank to clean up the bad loan mess. Clearly, the central bank doesn’t want a repeat of the situation.

Watch and learn

Also, as discussed above, there are lessons to be drawn from the recent banking crisis in the US and Europe.

Das said that the recent events in the US and Europe suggested that risks for an individual bank could crop up from segments of balance sheets, which might have been considered relatively safer.

The RBI governor said the management and the board of directors of each bank would have to continuously assess the financial risks and focus on building up adequate capital and liquidity buffers beyond the regulatory threshold.

He highlighted cyber concerns among the key risks. The RBI had taken a string of measures using advanced analytical and surveillance tools along with techniques like phishing simulation and cyber reconnaissance exercises to push for enhanced security governance processes in banks and other supervised entities, Das said.

The RBI was also doing a fresh assessment of quality and the coverage of statutory branch audits in private sector banks, he said. This is a grey area that has been thrust in the limelight following the latest round of bank failures. Das stressed that the central bank was ramping up its supervisory operations using advanced analytical and surveillance tools.

Traditionally, the Indian central bank has taken a cautious approach on systemic risks and has ringfenced the system from external shocks. The US banking crisis has made the RBI cautious and Das’ speech confirms the message--in good times, we prepare for the bad times.

(Banking Central is a weekly column that keeps a close watch and connects the dots about the sector's most important events for readers)