Banking Central | CPI inflation at 5.7% in March guarantees a pause in June but watch out for crude

Last week's major event in banking was the inflation data release. As expected, the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased below 6 percent in March. Why the fall?

The fall in inflation to 5.7 percent can be attributed to two factors. One, a favourable base effect. Second, easing food prices. On a year-on-year basis, food prices eased (4.8 percent versus 6 percent), although they inched up sequentially (0.3 percent). Going ahead, some economists expect cereal prices, which have been driving the recent increase in food inflation, to fall substantially aided by government interventions.

In April, too, the inflation should show a lower number — around 4.8 percent-4.9 percent — which will be a significant reason for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to go for a pause in June. Beyond that, two factors will play out—monsoon distribution and how the global crude prices behave.

If inflation doesn’t surprise on the upside and stays below 6 percent, the MPC could stay on pause mode for the rest of the year, with even the possibility of a rate cut by end of the year.

