Banking Central | After HDFC Bank, Paytm Payments Bank runs foul of RBI

It was a zero-sum kind of week for the banking sector. The Reserve Bank of India on March 11 barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers even as it ended similar restrictions for the HDFC Bank the same day.

Here is how it played out. The RBI cracked the whip on Paytm Payments Bank, preventing it from taking on new customers while ordering a comprehensive IT system audit.

In December 2020, the banking regulator had prohibited HDFC Bank from adding new credit card customers and launching digital products. The decision followed frequent outages that the private lender’s digital channels faced.

It took nearly eight months for HDFC Bank to rework its technology platform and get the ban lifted partially in August 2021.

The ban was completely lifted on March 11, with the RBI clearing the way for new digital launches under its Digital 2.0 programme. The ban hit HDFC Bank's business during that period.

The tech crunch

The crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank was based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, the RBI said.

The RBI hasn’t elaborated on the concerns but as it appears from the statement, the regulator’s discomfort is primarily to do with the IT system.

As reported by Moneycontrol, experts said the concerns could be over data privacy, Know Your Customer (KYC), data storage, etc.

The bank will now have to appoint an IT audit firm to begin the auditing process and submit a report to the central bank. The lifting of the ban will depend on the audit outcome.

The ban is sure to hit Paytm Payments Bank’s business as well as investor sentiment. The share price hit a 52-week low on March 14 in the morning trade, though it pared some of the losses later in the day.

At the time of writing this column, the share price was almost 11 percent down. The ban on new customers will likely put the company behind the competition.

Persistent lapses

At a broader level, the Paytm episode points to fresh holes in digital banking channels.

Why is the problem persistent? Experts say that while banks have been on a spree to launch new digital products, they have not invested enough to strengthen and upgrade technology platforms. The RBI has taken the technology lapses seriously.

Technology has changed the way customers approach banking services but for these to be more inclusive, banks need to make sure they work seamlessly.

Considering the significant growth in number and value of digital transactions over the last few years, banks have to invest more in technology to ensure the systems are fool and tamper-proof. It’s time to walk the talk.