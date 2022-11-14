 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | A truce at last at Dhanlaxmi Bank

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 14, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

The appointment of three new directors indicate the warring factions are finally in an agreement.

Dhanlaxmi Bank, one of the oldest financial institutions from Kerala, has a history of endless internal tussles. There have been many cases of early exits both from the Board and the top management over the years. Most of these exits can be attributed to power struggles among a section of influential shareholders and the top executives time to time.

The list of premature exits is long.

There was even a case when the CEO was thrown out by minority shareholders presumably unhappy with the performance. The CEO alleged conspiracy. Such episodes severely affected the investor confidence in the bank. The instability at the top level arguably delayed decision making and put the bank far behind the competition. To cut a long story short, Dhanalaxmi was long associated with a failed top management who, in turn, blamed some shareholders for not letting them do their job.

Most recently, the fight was for Board seats. Some major shareholders wanted their nominees on the Board. The nominees moved the Kerala High Court armed with the country's top lawyers. The bank fought back. The court battle, in turn, prevented it from inducting new board members and raising fresh capital. The deadlock, logically, attracted the RBI's attention who put two of its nominees on the Board for closer scrutiny of the developments.

In the meanwhile, a section of shareholders moved an application for an extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) seeking to curb the powers of the CEO and assign one of the Board members to settle disputes with the court petitioners. However, after a recent high court ruling that said the petitions aren't maintainable, the shareholders withdrew their EGM application. This was shortly followed up with the bank appointing three new directors on the Board this agreeing to the demands of petitioners, calling a truce.